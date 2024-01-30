"In the last four months, I have to give my life for him now" - Liverpool star reveals his immediate reaction after learning Klopp's decision to leave

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has spoken about his mindset after hearing of Jurgen Klopp's impending departure. Speaking to the club website ahead of their clash against Chelsea on January 31, he expressed his commitment as Klopp's tenure is set to come to an end.

Konate said:

“Yes, exactly. When he said that [he was leaving], in my mind I was like, ‘In the last four months, I have to give my life for him now.’"

Klopp shocked the football world on January 26 as he announced that he would be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season. When asked about the players' reaction to it, Konate said:

“Of course it was very emotional, because nobody expected this from the manager. The world did not expect this!

“Everybody was surprised, but this is football, and football is crazy. I don’t have the words, I don’t know how to explain this feeling, but for sure it was very important for us to show to the manager that we are with him for the rest of this season. We want to win everything for him, and for us, and for the fans.”

Klopp joined the Merseysiders in October 2015, replacing Brendan Rodgers. He has helped establish the side as a force in England and Europe, helping the side win one Champions League and one Premier League.

Liverpool find themselves in the thick of the title race this season too. They sit atop the table and are five points (48) above Manchester City (43) who have a game in hand. They are also in the final of the Carabao Cup, with a date against Chelsea scheduled for February 25.

The Reds play in the knockout stages of the UEFA Europa League. They also advanced to the fifth round of the FA Cup, comfortably beating Norwich City 5-2 in their last outing.

Fabrizio Romano issues update on Liverpool's pursuit of new manager

The Brighton manager could be on the move.

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing a move for Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto de Zerbi. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Reds are keen on signing the Italian to replace the outgoing Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season.

This comes after the German announced his decision to leave Anfield at the end of the 2023-24 campaign. However, David Ornstein reported that the club will look to hire a sporting director first before finding a head coach. Incumbent Jorg Schmadtke is also set to depart at the end of this month.

Meanwhile, De Zerbi has impressed for the Seagulls since joining them in September 2022, replacing Graham Potter. His exciting brand of football fired the side to a sixth-place finish in the 2022-23 campaign, leading them to their first-ever Europa League qualification.