“In life, you can make mistakes” - Roberto de Zerbi breaks silence on Moises Caicedo’s future amid Chelsea and Arsenal interest

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto de Zerbi has claimed that Arsenal and Chelsea target Moises Caicedo made a mistake by posting his transfer request on social media. The Seagulls have now asked the midfielder to stay home until the end of the transfer window.

Caicedo is keen on leaving Brighton this month, but the club are unwilling to let him go. They are keen to keep hold of the midfielder until the summer and have refused to negotiate with any club interested.

Speaking to ITV before the FA Cup match against Liverpool on January 29, De Zerbi claimed Caicedo made a mistake and they will get to a solution soon. He said:

"Moises is a good guy. We will see tomorrow, and in the next days, what happens. We hope he stays with us until the end of the season, but after this, it's a question for the club and for Moises. Moises is a good guy. In life, you can make mistakes. For everyone, there are many solutions and we will see the best solution for the club, for him and for us."

Arsenal reportedly had a £60 million bid rejected by Brighton, while Chelsea saw their £55 million bid knocked back.

Arsenal and Chelsea target Moises Caicedo posted his transfer request on social media last week to push for a move away. However, Brighton are still not interested in negotiating with the clubs and have told them to come back in the summer.

His transfer request read:

"I am grateful to Mr. Bloom and Brighton for giving me the chance to come to the Premier League and I feel I have always done my best for them. I always play football with a smile and with heart. I am the youngest of 10 siblings from a poor upbringing in Santa Domingo in Ecuador. My dream always to be the most decorated player in the history of Ecuador."

He added:

"I am proud to be able to bring in a record transfer fee for Brighton which would allow them to reinvest it and help the club continue to be successful. The fans have taken me into their hearts and they will always be in my heart so I hope they can understand why I want to take up this magnificent opportunity."

Caicedo joined Brighton from Beerschot V.A. in January 2022 and has since made 31 appearances for the club, registering two goals and three assists.

