"In life and in football" - Manchester United's Cavani discusses relationship with PSG star Neymar 

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has opened up about his relationship with former PSG teammate Neymar.

The Uruguayan left Paris on a free transfer to join the Premier League giants in 2020 after setting a club record of 200 goals and lifting 21 titles in the French capital.

During his seven years in Paris, Cavani established himself among the Parisians' greatest ever players, playing alongside many big names, including Neymar. However, their relationship wasn't always the best, especially following a penalty row in 2017 when both players quarelled wanted to take the spot-kick.

GOAL @goal after this, Neymar might get first dibs next time! Nobody told Cavani that Neymar gets to take PSG penalties nowafter this, Neymar might get first dibs next time! Nobody told Cavani that Neymar gets to take PSG penalties now 😂 after this, Neymar might get first dibs next time! https://t.co/HbnMDxqci2

Nevertheless, in his interview with ESPN Brazil, Cavani has said that such things happen and the differences are resolved in the dressing room. He said:

“In life and in football, I always deal the same way. There are things that happen inside the dressing room. It ends and stays there. What happens on the field is resolved in the dressing room. For me, it is like that in football and also in life. I will not comment on some situations because, for me, it has already passed."

A few months after the spot-kick altercation, Cavani admitted that he and Neymar had problems. However, the duo also reportedly resolved the same soon after. The 35-year-old has now said that those things are behind them, adding:

“If for other people it’s different, it’s up to each one. It’s how each one deals with situations and with life. That’s what I have to say about what happened on that occasion. It was talked about, and it happened; it was inside, and it ended there.”

Cavani will be on the move again this summer, as he's set to leave Old Trafford after his contract expires. Although his next destination hasn't been confirmed yet, reports suggest he's keen to return to South America.

PSG star Edinson Cavanai's goal record under threat

Cavani is PSG top-scorer of all time with 200 goals, but his record is under threat from Kylian Mbappe, who is only 33 behind the Uruguayan's tally.

Mbappe, though, is widely touted to leave the club for Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer. However, the Frenchman could be open to signing a new two-year contract with the Parisians.

B/R Football @brfootball Edinson Cavani becomes the first-ever player to hit 200 goals for PSG Edinson Cavani becomes the first-ever player to hit 200 goals for PSG 🎯 https://t.co/gkvVTO9n1M

Should Mbappe stay put in Paris, it would only be a matter of time before he surpasses Cavani's tally for PSG.

Cavani needed 301 games to hit a double century of strikes for the Parisians. However, Mbappe is averaging more goals-per-game than Cavani (0.78 to 0.67) and could reach 200 goals in fewer games than the Uruguayan.

Edited by Bhargav