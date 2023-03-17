"Really grab it by the scruff of the neck" - Paul Scholes urges 2 Manchester United stars to 'step up' in the absence of Casemiro

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has urged midfielders Scott McTominay and Marcel Sabitzer to step up in the absence of the suspended Casemiro.

The Brazilian midfielder picked up his second straight red card this season in the Premier League against Southampton on March 12. After going down to 10 men in the 34th minute, the Red Devils were held to a goalless draw at Old Trafford.

Casemiro will now miss four games of domestic action as a result. The Brazilian has been crucial for the Red Devils since his summer arrival from Real Madrid for £60 million plus add-ons.

Missing him is a big blow for Erik ten Hag's side and Scholes has urged both McTominay and Sabitzer to fill the void left by Casemiro. Speaking on BT Sport, the legendary midfielder said (via Manchester Evening News):

"It will be interesting to see how they can go on now without Casemiro in the team, They have got a decent squad now, [Scott] McTominay or [Marcel] Sabitzer can come into that position, I think now the next few weeks are about handling Casemiro's miss and just making sure the wheels don't fall off what has been a really good season so far."

He added:

"I think it has to be a slight worry because without him they haven't been great. As I say, they've got the people now to step in, I think it's a big few weeks for Sabitzer and McTominay to come into this team and really grab it by the scruff of the neck like he [Casemiro] does."

Scholes concluded:

"He's been a great leader, great qualities on the pitch, but it's all about squads. When you're going for titles and cups, people have to come in. There's always going to be top players who miss and come out at times, so these squad players, it's a big few weeks for them."

Casemiro has scored five goals and provided six assists in 39 games across competitions for Manchester United.

Manchester United midfielder Scott Mctominay has struggled for game time this season

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has found chances few and far between to come by this season. While the Scotsman has made 31 appearances, only 12 of those have come from the start.

Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, and Bruno Fernandes have been Erik ten Hag's go-to midfield trio so far. With Eriksen out injured and Casemiro suspended, the window of opportunity might open for McTominay.

The Scottish midfielder has been named in the starting lineup for Manchester United's UEFA Europa League second-leg clash against Real Betis on March 16.

