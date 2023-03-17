"In life go where you're appreciated" - On loan Arsenal star Folarin Balogun posted a cryptic Instagram story following England squad snub

Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun posted a cryptic message on social media after being snubbed by Gareth Southgate for the England squad.

Southgate recently named his Three Lions squad for the upcoming UEFA Euro qualifying matches. Balogun, despite his rich vein of form for Ligue 1 side Reims, failed to make a place in the squad.

Balogun has scored 16 goals in 26 Ligue 1 matches for Reims this season. The Englishman, who was born in New York, has represented both the Three Lions and the USMNT during the youth stages of his international career.

Balogun is also eligible to represent Nigeria at the international level as well. The striker's reaction to being snubbed from the latest England squad might suggest that Balogun would pursue his future elsewhere. The player wrote on his Instagram story:

"In life, go where you're appreciated."

Back in November, the Arsenal loanee was quizzed about his future at the international level. Balogun told PUNCH Sports Extra (via Mirror):

"I don’t have a problem with it. It’s the role of the media to ask these kinds of questions and I accept it. I’m going to make a decision soon and that decision will not depend on what the media or people think but on what is best for me. We will talk about it quietly with my family."

He added:

"Because my parents are Nigerian, their first language is Yoruba. I have a lot of family in Nigeria. My mother also has family in New York and Atlanta, with whom we exchange regularly and who sometimes visit us in London. And London is my city, it’s where I grew up, where my friends are, and if people ask me where I’m from, I say I’m English. But yes, I am a mixture of all these cultures."

With the likes of Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford present, Balogun might be surplus to requirements for England. However, he might be a prized asset for USMNT.

Arsenal are set to play Sporting CP next

Arsenal are set to take on Sporting CP in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 16 on Thursday, March 16.

The first leg between the two teams ended in a 2-2 draw in Portugal. Ruben Amorim's team came up with quite a few problems for the Gunners. Mikel Arteta's team were defensively shaky as well.

Arsenal will have to resolve those issues if they are to get past Sporting and secure a spot in the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

