"In the locker room, it was one of the rivals that was wanted" - Real Madrid superstar on drawing Manchester City in the UCL

Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal has said that the team wanted to draw Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal.

Los Blancos take on the holders in a blockbuster last-eight clash next month. The first leg is at the Santiago Bernabeu on April 10 before the tie concludes at the Etihad six days later.

It's a rematch of the two behemoths' semifinal from last season, which the Cityzens won 5-1 on aggregate following a resounding 4-0 second-leg win at home. Pep Guardiola's side would go on to win their first continental treble.

Interestingly, the two teams had also clashed in the 2021-22 semifinals, which Los Blancos won 6-5 after extra time following a 3-1 first-leg defeat at the Etihad had put the Cityzens in a commanding position.

Ahead of their third straight meeting in as many seasons, Carvajal said (as per Relevo via Madrid Xtra) that Los Blancos wanted to draw the Cityzens, calling them a 'good' team:

“Manchester City? In the locker room it was one of the rivals that was wanted, because they are at a really high level, they’re very good."

Carvajal and Co. are coming off a 4-2 La Liga win at Osasuna to go 10 points clear at the top just before the international break.

How Real Madrid have fared against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League?

Real Madrid have had a rousing rivalry with Manchester City since the Cityzens made their UEFA Champions League in the 2011-12 season.

A year later, the Premier League had their first meeting with Los Blancos, losing 3-2 at the Santiago Bernabeu on matchday one before drawing 1-1 at the Etihad on matchday five.

Their next eight meetings would all happen in the knockouts, with the first one happening in the 2015-16 semifinals. Following a goalless first leg at the Etihad, Los Blancos prevailed by a solitary goal in the second and went on to win the competition, beating Atletico Madrid in the final.

Four years later, though, City recorded their first win over Madrid, winning 2-1 home and away. Their next four meetings came in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, with Madrid winning the first and City the other, both in semifinals.

Overall, City have four wins and three losses in the competition against the record 14-time winners.