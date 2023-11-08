"In my mind I was thinking: no, I'm going to show it" - Dominik Szoboszlai shares classy message Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp gave him on first day

Liverpool's summer signing Dominik Szoboszlai has revealed manager Jurgen Klopp's classy message after he joined the club this summer. The midfielder explained how Klopp urged him to feel free but also work hard as he opened a new chapter at the club.

The lack of depth in the center of the park forced Liverpool to revisit the market during the summer transfer window. Among other signings, the Merseysiders signed Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig in a deal worth £60 million in July, with the player penning a five-year contract at Anfield.

Szoboszlai recently revealed the details of his meeting with Jurgen Klopp upon his arrival at the club, saying (via Liverpool Echo):

"He's quite a unique guy. We had spoken before after some games when Salzburg and Leipzig played against Liverpool but not that closely. And now it was weird because it felt like we know each other already. So it was a good talk.

"On my first day he called me into his office and said, 'look, we know what kind of player you are, we know what you can do. You don't have to show it exactly from the first day because we know you just need to develop well in the team. So be free, do your things and it will come. But work hard because if you want to play, you have to work hard'."

Dominik Szoboszlai also discussed the impact Jurgen Klopp's words had on him. The midfielder explained that he was motivated to hit the ground running from the get-go post the conversation.

"I listened to him. I felt that from the outside world it was like, okay, a Hungarian guy coming to the Premier League, he will not play, it's too big a step. But these things push me even harder. In my mind I was thinking: no, I'm going to show it.

"And from the first day I wanted to play all the games, want to play 90 minutes, to score goals, give assists, win trophies and do everything for the club. From the first day here, I've been trying to do that," the 23-year-old added.

Dominik Szoboszlai proving Jurgen Klopp right amid brilliant Liverpool start

The German tactician wasted no time in throwing the Hungarian straight into the mix. Interestingly, the player grabbed that opportunity with both hands.

Szoboszlai made his debut for Liverpool during the 1-1 draw with Chelsea in the Premier League back in August. He opened his account for the club with a beautiful strike against Aston Villa in the English top flight in September and has only impressed with his performances since then.

So far, he's made 15 appearances for the Reds across all competitions, recording two goals and as many assists. Such has been his influence that he's already being likened to Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.