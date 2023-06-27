"In our mind, for next season, there are only the Gunners" - Arsenal star's agent makes claim about player's future

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho's agent provided an update on the player's future at the north London club, claiming that he will be staying with the Gunners next season.

Jorginho joined the Gunners from Chelsea in a deal worth £12 million in the January transfer window. He has since made 16 appearances for Arsenal.

In a recent interview with Calciomercato, Jorginho's agent Joao Santos talked about the midfielder's future and addressed the recent reports linking him with a move to Lazio. Santos said (h/t Eduardo Hagn):

"He feels really well at Arsenal and in our mind, for next season, there are only the Gunners. There is no negotiation with Lazio."

Lazio are currently managed by Maurizio Sarri, who has worked with Jorginho in the past and is a huge fan of the player. Sarri was the manager of Chelsea when the club originally signed Jorginho in 2018.

Fabrizio Romano explained the role Mikel Arteta played in Kai Havertz's transfer from Chelsea to Arsenal

Kai Havertz is set to join the Gunners from Chelsea in a £65 million move. The transfer came as a surprise to many, given Havertz's poor form for the Blues in the 2022-23 season.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently explained that Mikel Arteta played a key role in convincing the German forward to move to the Emirates. He wrote in his CaughtOffside column:

“Mikel Arteta has been really, really important in Arsenal’s deal to sign Kai Havertz from Chelsea. […] Arteta is delighted this is going to happen. The Spaniard did everything he could to convince Havertz that a move to Arsenal was best for him, and the player agreed."

Romano further added:

“Havertz believes that playing for Arteta and Arsenal was the best project, not just in England, but throughout the whole of Europe. Havertz thinks Arteta’s style, ideas and plans will only help make him a better player.”

While Havertz didn't show his best form for Chelsea in recent seasons, he was often deployed out of position, as he mostly played as a striker. A deeper role - as a second striker or advanced midfielder - could see the former Bayer Leverkusen star flourish under Arteta.

Poll : 0 votes