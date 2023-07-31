“In MLS, you have to do a little more” – Carlos Vela warns Lionel Messi after Inter Miami move

Los Angeles FC winger Carlos Vela has shared some advice for Lionel Messi after the latter's move to the Major League Soccer this summer.

Messi joined Inter Miami after leaving Paris Saint-Germain upno the expiration of his contract last month. He comes into the MLS following two decades of experience in European football, having played for Barcelona and PSG.

Vela, who also spent 12 years in Europe before moving to LAFC in 2018, shared his thoughts on Messi's arrival in the MLS. The former Arsenal man explained that strikers receive lesser service in the American league than in Europe. So, the Argentine ace will have to create opportunities for himself.

In an interview with The Athletic, Vela said:

"He just has to enjoy his football and decide what to do on the pitch to really stand out.

"He comes from so many years playing in Europe with Barcelona and PSG, (where) strikers receive excellent service, and all you have to do is finish the job. In MLS, you have to do a little more."

Messi has scored the most goals in Europe's top five leagues with 496 in 578 games in La Liga and Ligue 1. He has also provided 247 assists in that period.

Carlos Vela reckons Lionel Messi 'will enjoy his time' in MLS

After leaving PSG, Lionel Messi had a huge offer on the table from Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal.

Barcelona were also hoping to make arrangements to be able to bring their club legend back. However, the Argentina international chose to move to Inter Miami instead, with his family being a big part of the decision-making process.

Vela, who has been in the MLS since 2018, has opened up about life in the MLS and the US, pointing out the quality of life and peace in the country. He said:

"Messi will enjoy his time here. If there is one thing (soccer players) have in this country, it is quality of life. The comfort of knowing that after playing, you can have time with your family and go to public places without so much stress; he will have that."

He added:

"Obviously, Messi is well known around the world, but based on what he is used to, he will live a more peaceful life here."

Lionel Messi has begun his Inter Miami career brilliantly, bagging three goals and one assist in two games in the Leagues Cup. He's expected to make his MLS debut on August 21 against Charlotte.