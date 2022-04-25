"In the next league game" - Jamie Carragher makes bold prediction about Liverpool and Manchester City Premier League title race 

UEFA Champions League winner Jamie Carragher believes the Premier League title race between Manchester City and Liverpool could be decided in the next 10 days.

He cited the league game they will play between the two legs of their respective Champions League semi-finals could be the deciding factor in the title race.

Liverpool are still chasing Manchester City, but the difference is now down to one point. Both teams are unwilling to give up just yet, and with just a month left in the competition, we will have a race that goes down to the wire.

They also won their respective matches over the weekend, with City thrashing Watford 5-1 and the Reds defeating Everton 2-0 a day later.

Carragher was talking on Sky Sports when he spoke about the title race getting decided in the next ten days. He believes the Champions League clash could drain the players out and could be the deciding factor. The Cityzens face Real Madrid on Tuesday (April 26) while the Reds face Villarreal on Wednesday (April 27).

He said (as quoted by the Mirror):

"For both teams, the game in-between a Champions League semi-final will take so much out of you, physically and mentally. Something could happen in the next league game... I do look at the next couple of games, as I said with Everton, if Liverpool can stay in the same position getting into West Ham for Man City, it looks more favourable in Liverpool."

Who will win the Premier League title - Liverpool or Manchester City?

Several Premier League legends and analysts are still fighting over who could be the league champions this season. Manchester City are currently on top with a point more than the Reds with five matches to go.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Pep Guardiola & Jurgen Klopp embrace at full-time 🤝



Pep Guardiola & Jurgen Klopp embrace at full-time 🤝https://t.co/WYFsz86ATF

Graeme Souness believes his former side will win the title and said after their 2-0 win against Everton:

"Why not? The belief they have. They dug out a result today. They won a different type of football. If you're going to win the league, you've got to do that."

Former Everton striker Kevin Campbell did not echo those sentiments after the Merseyside derby clash and added:

"I think it's going to go down to wire. I choose City at the start but I think L'pool will miss out from one point. I can see both winning now."

Manchester City and Liverpool faced off earlier this month at the Etihad Stadium, with a thoroughly entertaining game ending in a 2-2 draw.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra