"In my opinion, he's the perfect player" - David Beckham hails Lionel Messi as 'the greatest player to ever play the game'

David Beckham called Lionel Messi 'the greatest player to ever play the game' in a late-night talk show with Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday, May 8.

The Inter Miami co-owner compared his experience playing in the MLS with La Pulga's and discussed the plan to bring the Argentine to Florida. Additionally, David Beckham talked about Lionel Messi's effect on youngsters and his influence outside the pitch.

"It's just that effect that Leo has on the game and the world. One of the reasons we wanted to bring him to America was to inspire the next generation. That was my plan," said David Beckham (via Daily Mail).

"I obviously wanted to bring him for the player he is and the person he is," Beckham added. "I played against him numerous times, actually twice thankfully, but I've been a fan of him and watched him for many years. And I always had the plan to bring the greatest player to ever play the game in my opinion to our team. Luckily, it happened."

The former Manchester United man referred to Messi as the ' perfect player ' when asked about the eternally burning debate about who is the greatest player ever.

"I think everyone's got their own opinions, there's a lot of great players to have played the game over the years. But in my opinion, he's the perfect player"

"I could actually come at at him with my experience of moving to America and coming to a league that wasn't as established like it is now. There was only 13 teams in the league, now there's almost 30. It's in a different position than what it is when I first came," explained Beckham.

"He's always loved Miami,' Inter Miami's co-owner continued. "He always loved the idea of the project of bringing the game even bigger in this country and when you bring someone like that to America, people notice. It's been very special."

Messi joined Inter Miami on a free transfer in July 2023. Since then, the Argentine World Cup winner has been scoring and assisting for fun in almost every match for the pink outfit.

Lionel Messi's time in David Beckham's Inter Miami in numbers

Lionel Messi joined an Inter Miami side that was having a disastrous season in 2023. The team had managed just five victories in 22 league games played until that point with a net GD of -14.

Lionel Messi joined David Beckham's side with Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, and Tata Martino and changed the face of the pink outfit for good. In the next few weeks, the team won the Leagues Cup after heroic performances from La Pulga. In seven games in the tournament, Messi scored 10 goals and created one more to win Inter Miami their first-ever trophy.

In the 2024 season, Inter Miami are three points clear at the top of the MLS Eastern Conference table with 24 points. Lionel Messi leads in both goals and assists, with 10 goals and nine assists in the MLS.

Inter Miami will face Montreal in their next MLS clash on May 12. A win will give David Beckham's side an opportunity to extend their lead at the top.