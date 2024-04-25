"In that physical game, I didn’t want to" - Jurgen Klopp explains why Liverpool attacker was an unused sub against Everton

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp explained why he chose not to throw on teenager Jayden Danns in their Merseyside derby defeat to Everton on Wednesday (2-0, April 24).

The Reds were dealt a huge blow as far as the title race is concerned. They first went down to close-range effort from Jarrad Branthwaite in the 28th minute. Dominic Calvert-Lewin then extended his side's lead just 13 minutes into the second half.

Despite enjoying 77% possession and placing six shots on target, Klopp and Co. couldn't find a way past Jordan Pickford. When the German coach was asked after the game about substitutions, he said (via Liverpool Echo):

"Upfront where it is a super intense job to do. Always high sprint, always go, go, go. The fact we can't change there is difficult. I know we had Dannsy on the bench. I know that, but in that physical game, I didn't want to. We didn't know we had to bring him in because the two situations."

He added:

"With Diogo, we only learned two days ago and Cody actually really only today. That's not a game for an 18-year-old boy. Tarkowski and Branthwaite kill you in these situations and doesn't help."

Diogo Jota missed this match due to injury, while Cody Gakpo skipped the trip after his partner went into labor. The Reds are still second in the league standings but three points short of the leaders, Arsenal, with four matches to go.

Danns has made five appearances for Liverpool's senior team across competitions and scored twice.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacts to title race question after Everton defeat

Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes that his side need a crisis at Manchester City and Arsenal in order to still win the Premier League title. The Cityzens are sitting third and a point behind the Reds.

However, Pep Guardiola's side have played two games fewer than both their title rivals. They're next in action against Brighton and Hove Albion on Thursday (April 25).

Responding to a journalist's query, Klopp said (via the club's official website):

"We need a crisis at City and Arsenal, and we need to win football games, because if they start now losing all the games and we do what we did tonight, nothing changed."

Liverpool travel to the London Stadium to face West Ham United next on Saturday (April 27). Meanwhile, Arsenal have the daunting task of taking on Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby on Sunday (April 28).