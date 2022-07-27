"In pre-season, random results can happen" - Glen Johnson makes bold claim involving Chelsea and Arsenal's Premier League standings 

Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson does not believe that Arsenal's 4-0 victory over Chelsea in a pre-season friendly (July 24) indicates that the Gunners will finish above the Blues in the Premier League next season.

Arsenal were the favorites to finish in the top four last season until March. However, a massive slump in form due to a lack of squad depth saw them finish fifth in the league table.

The Gunners have enjoyed an impressive summer transfer window, signing Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Marquinhos, and Matt Turner.

Chelsea were among the favorites to win the Premier League title at the start of last season. However, The Blues were unable to live up to expectations as they finished third in the table.

The club have parted ways with Romelu Lukaku, Antonio Rudiger, and Andreas Christensen, but were able to sign Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly this summer.

Chelsea's dismal performance in their defeat to Arsenal indicated that the Gunners could be in a better position to finish in the top four than the Blues. However, Johnson does not believe the Gunners will 'pip Chelsea this year'. He has claimed that 'random results can happen' during pre-season. Johnson told GGrecon:

"I don't expect them to pip Chelsea this year. In pre-season, random results can happen. Although you don't want the defeats, you want to gain momentum. Ultimately, it's about getting your squad fit. No one wants to get hammered 4-0 that's for sure but I don't think Arsenal are going to turn it around over Chelsea this year, no."

AFTV @AFTVMedia



#AFC #Arsenal #Zinchenko Zinchenko has described his move to Arsenal as a "dream come true". Zinchenko has described his move to Arsenal as a "dream come true". 🔴#AFC #Arsenal #Zinchenko https://t.co/hVED3aEGG7

As per The Sun, Arsenal could continue to improve their squad as they have been linked with a move for Dutch forward Cody Gakpo.

The 23-year-old enjoyed an incredible 2021-22 campaign, scoring 21 goals and providing 15 assists in 47 games in all competitions. He could compete with Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Emile Smith Rowe for a place in the Gunners' starting line-up.

Chelsea's 4-0 loss to Arsenal highlighted their need for a top-quality striker

Chelsea v Club América - Preseason Friendly

Despite Chelsea's woeful defensive display during their 4-0 loss to Arsenal, it was their lack of potency in attack that will have been a major source of concern for Thomas Tuchel. A lack of goals and creativity was one of the major reasons for their downfall last season.

The club signed Raheem Sterling from Manchester City for £45 million. The 27-year-old has been one of the most consistent forwards in the Premier League over the years, scoring 10 or more league goals in all of the last five seasons. The England international, however, is not a No .9.

Chelsea allowed Romelu Lukaku to rejoin Inter Milan on a season-long loan this summer but are yet to sign a replacement for the Belgian. Kai Havertz is expected to be Thomas Tuchel's first-choice striker next season. Meanwhile, Timo Werner will compete with his compatriot for a place in the starting line-up.

Chelsea FC News @Chelsea_FL Timo Werner's days at Chelsea are looking numbered Timo Werner's days at Chelsea are looking numbered 👀 https://t.co/aIc1SBDUQ3

However, the duo have lacked consistency since joining the Blues in 2020. They have scored just 22 Premier League goals between them during their two seasons at Stamford Bridge.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far