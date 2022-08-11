"In the Premier League, it is not as good as we all thought" - Lionel Messi's comments on Cristiano Ronaldo's move back to Manchester United resurface

Lionel Messi issued a stern warning to Cristiano Ronaldo upon his decision to return to the Premier League and re-join Manchester United last summer.

With the Portuguese forward now seeking a move away from the club, the Argentine's words have now resurfaced.

Cristiano Ronaldo left Juventus to re-join Manchester United in a deal worth €15 million in August 2021. Although the Portuguese adapted quickly and managed to bag a decent number of goals (24 strikes in 38 games), he was let down by United's failure to compete in the Premier League.

Shortly after the transfer, Lionel Messi, who also left Barcelona to join Paris Saint-Germain in the same transfer window, acknowledged his arch-rival's smooth adaptation but warned that the EPL is full of twists and turns.

"United are a very strong team with great players. Cristiano already knew the club, but that was at another stage and now he has adapted in an impressive way," he said during an interview with Marca (via Mirror).

Messi added:

"From the beginning, he has scored goals as always and had no problems adapting. In the Premier League, it is not as good as we all thought, but it is a very difficult and even competition in which things take a lot of turns. After December it changes a lot and anything can happen."

Lionel Messi was also asked if he missed his direct rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo, to which he replied:

"It's been a long time since we stopped competing in the same league."

"We competed individually and as a team for the same goals. It was a very beautiful stage for us and also for the people because they enjoyed it very much. It is a beautiful memory that will remain in the history of football."

The Portuguese isn't happy at Manchester United.

How have Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo fared this season

Lionel Messi looks determined to light things up at PSG this season after failing to meet expectations at the Parc des Princes last term. That was evident in his first outing for the Parisians last weekend, where he recorded two goals and one assist to his name. He returned with 11 goals and 15 assists in 34 games last term.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, seems to be affected by the drama surrounding him at Manchester United this summer. The attacker came on as a substitute for the Red Devils against Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend but couldn't prevent his side from suffering a 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford.

