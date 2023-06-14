"In the process of potentially creating this MLS super club" - Pundit tips Inter Miami to dominate league after Lionel Messi signing

USMNT legend Alexi Lalas has predicted that Inter Miami could go on to become the most dominant team in Major League Soccer (MLS) after luring in Lionel Messi.

Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi has confirmed that he will be joining Inter Miami after the end of his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) contract on June 30. The official announcement is set to arrive after the last-minute paperwork is finalized. The Argentina icon’s arrival will mark the biggest signing in the history of MLS, and it is expected that viewership will grow manyfold once he starts playing.

Lalas, who represented USMNT 96 times between 1991 and 1998, thinks Messi’s signing could pave the way for more blockbuster signings for David Beckham's side. He believes that the Messi effect could help the Herons become a super club, akin to the Empire’s Death Star in Star Wars.

Speaking to TMZ, Lalas said (via the Mirror):

“We're already seeing incredible names now being linked to coming to Inter Miami. It's almost as if they're in the process of potentially creating this MLS super club Death Star, and the hate-watching is going to be absolutely epic!”

He jokingly added that Inter Miami’s opponents might be frustrated with all the developments in Florida and could attempt to take it out on Lionel Messi.

Lalas concluded by saying:

“I know if I was on another team -- a less sexy team, for example -- and Miami was doing all of this, and one of the greatest to ever play is there, I would want to kick his ass.”

Lalas' predictions could very well come true in the coming days, with TyC Sports linking Barcelona legends Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba with moves to Miami. They are dear friends of Lionel Messi and could join the MLS side after the end of their contracts on June 30.

Kylian Mbappe claims Lionel Messi did not get the respect he deserved in France

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe has claimed that Lionel Messi’s departure is sad news for his team and the league. The Frenchman believes that the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner was harshly treated during his stay in France and deserved a lot more respect.

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the 24-year-old said:

“He’s one of greatest player in the history of football. It’s never good news when someone like Messi leaves.

“I don’t quite understand why so many people were so relieved that he was gone. He didn’t get the respect he deserved in France.”

The 35-year-old was booed multiple times by fans at the Parc des Princes, including during his final game for PSG on June 4. Messi played 75 games for the Parisians between the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, scoring 32 times and claiming 35 assists. He won two Ligue 1 titles and one Trophee des Champions.

