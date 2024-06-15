"In this restaurant, GOATs serve you" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo and Rafael Nadal are set to open new restaurant in Dubai

Cristiano Ronaldo and Rafael Nadal have partnered with Pau Gasol to open TATEL, a fine-dining restaurant in Dubai. The news drew mixed reactions from fans and past users, who shared their opinions on social media.

Founded in Madrid, the restaurant chain has spread to prime locations like Ibiza, Mexico City, and Beverly Hills. The fine-dining experience will soon be available in Hotel Boulevard, Autograph Collection in Downtown Dubai.

According to an Instagram post by Time Out Dubai, the restaurant will offer Mediterranean cuisine with lobster paella and an award-winning cheesecake as their specialties. Furthermore, the restaurant will offer daily live entertainment to the customers.

Fans came up with witty reactions to the prospect of dining at the restaurant. Some of their reactions are as follows:

"Unlike most restaurants, they don't serve goat. In this restaurant, GOATS serve you," commented one Instagram user.

"Let it be in my budget," requested another Instagrammer in the comments section as they showed their excitement to try out the food.

"This is the restaurant i went to in Ibiza it was really good," declared a user.

"Looks fabulous, a definite one on the list," noted another user.

However, some netizens were cynical about Cristiano Ronaldo and Rafael Nadal's restaurant and didn't hesitate to show it in the comments section.

"Oh yeah, let me go make Ronaldo and Nadal richer. They don't have enough money," remarked a netizen with a laughing emoji.

"I am Spanish and I can say is not nice at all !!!! Is a style of catering restaurant with load music and not traditional real food ! I went to two of them in Spain and would not repeat in any other place!" announced a disappointed customer.

"What do these gentlemen know about food? More fancy branding and extortionate pricing for the [goat emoji]," questioned one Instagrammer.

"There were 3 or 4 resto's in that spot. All failed. I think they'd better stay in sports," concluded another user.

When Rafael Nadal's uncle compared the Nadal-Federer rivalry with that of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

to tennis, very few rivalries come close to the one between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. In March this year, Nadal's uncle and former coach Toni Nadal compared their longtime rivalry with the one between football icons Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Toni weighed in on the two rivalries in a radio interview with Super Deportivo.

"The rivalry between Nadal and Federer is comparable to Messi and Ronaldo in terms of how they have endured over time," Toni Nadal said.

However, Rafael's uncle pointed out a major difference between the two rivalries. According to him, the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry has a bigger gap than the Federer-Nadal one. He opined that Rafael Nadal could do everything Roger Federer did, but Cristiano Ronaldo "cannot do everything that Messi does."

"Between Messi and Cristiano, there is a greater difference than between Nadal and Federer, and the other difference is that Rafael can do all the things Federer can do, whereas Ronaldo cannot do everything that Messi does," he added.

Rafael Nadal leads the head-to-head matchup against former player Roger Federer. In their 40 meetings on the ATP Tour, the Spaniard won 24 times compared to the Swiss' 16 victories.

