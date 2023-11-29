"In the right circumstances, he's a very good player" – Mark Goldbridge suggests Manchester United must sign 27-year-old forward

Manchester United fan and popular YouTuber Mark Goldbridge has urged the Erik ten Hag-coached outfit to add RB Leipzig attacker Timo Werner to their ranks next January.

Earlier this week, Sky Germany stated that the Red Devils are interested in signing Werner in the upcoming winter transfer window. They have already enquired about the former Chelsea striker's availability.

Speaking recently on his YouTube channel, Goldbridge offered his honest thoughts on Manchester United's recent links with the 27-year-old forward. Lauding the star, he elaborated (h/t TEAMtalk):

"Manchester United have recently enquired about the signing of Timo Werner. He is on the club's list of targets. I've always quite liked Timo Werner. In the right circumstances, he's a very good player."

Arguing that a loan deal to sign Werner makes sense, Goldbridge said:

"It's a loan deal, it costs you 150 grand-a-week until the end of May, I don't see the problem. I get why people are being derogatory, but when you think about it pragmatically, we do need more options. If you can bring in someone of his quality on loan to help us through to the summer, I don't think it's a terrible idea."

Should Werner join the Red Devils in the winter transfer window, he would cement himself as a first-team member for them. He would provide solid competition to 20-year-old Rasmus Hojlund, who has five goals so far this term, and Anthony Martial in the number nine role.

Werner, who spent two seasons at Chelsea between 2020 and 2022, has recently fallen down in Leipzig's pecking order. He has netted two goals and registered one assist in 13 games so far this campaign.

Manchester United earmark Marc Guehi as top transfer target to reinforce their defence

According to Football Insider, Manchester United are interested in roping in Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi next January. They have identified the star as their top target amid a foot injury to Lisandro Martinez.

Guehi, 23, has established himself as a key starter for Crystal Palace since joining them from his boyhood team Chelsea in a deal worth up to £20 million in 2021. He has made 96 appearances across all competitions for Roy Hodgson's side, scoring five goals in the process.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are allegedly keeping tabs on other centre-backs right now. They have been linked with Antonio Silva, Goncalo Inacio, Jean-Clair Todibo and Edmond Tapsoba of late.