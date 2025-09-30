"In the running for the worst transfer of all time", "SELL HIM NOW" - Fans rip into Liverpool star for showing in 1-0 loss to Galatasaray

Liverpool fans have shown their ire to midfielder Florian Wirtz after another unimpressive showing against Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League. The Reds fell to a 1-0 defeat in Istanbul, suffering their second defeat in the space of four days.

Arne Slot made a number of changes to his XI for the meeting in Istanbul, with Germany international Wirtz keeping his place. The former Bayer Leverkusen man has failed to hit the ground running since his £116 million move in the summer, but Slot kept his faith in him against Galatasaray.

Wirtz had another game to forget for the Reds, failing to make an impact as they succumbed to a narrow defeat in Turkiye. His performance did not go unnoticed in the game, with a section of the Liverpool fans left angry at his lack of impact. Some of them took to X to call out the German midfielder.

An account pointed out the 22-year-old's stats in the game, shedding light on his performance.

Hater Central @TheHateCentral Florian Wirtz vs Galatasaray: 90 Minutes 0 Goals/Assists 1/4 Dribbles Completed 14 Possessions Lost 4/13 Duels Won FLO WIRTZ 0 MILLI 🤩🤩🤩

A Bayern Munich fan expressed their delight at missing out on the midfielder, labelling him as a candidate for the worst transfer of all time.

Skydog #HoeneßOUT @FCB_Skydog Wirtz is in the running for the worst transfer of all time. We dodged a massive bullet.

A Liverpool fan advocated for a change in formation and for the midfielder to be dropped from the XI going forward.

Hypothetical Human @docilecharizard We can't play Wirtz anymore. It has to be a 4-2-3-1 with no Wirtz and more fluid play.

Another fan admitted that signing the midfielder was a waste of resources.

Ose @oseberry_ Signing wirtz was a total waste of resources.

A fan asked that the German star be sold immediately.

H (fan) @lfchxrry WIRTZ IS SHIT SELL HIM NOW

Florian Wirtz has now failed to register a goal or an assist in his first eight games for Arne Slot's side since completing his transfer. He was in action for the entire 90 minutes and lost nine duels, more than any other player on either side in the game. He created two chances and made four ball recoveries, but failed to influence the game in a way Slot would have wanted.

Liverpool lose duo in defeat to Galatasaray

Liverpool have lost the duo of Alisson and Hugo Ekitike to injuries in their UEFA Champions League defeat to Galatasaray. The Reds fell to a 1-0 reverse at the RAMS Park in Istanbul, suffering a second successive defeat.

The Premier League champions fell behind in the first half when Dominik Szoboszlai brought down Baris Yilmaz in the box. Victor Osimhen stepped up and fired home the resulting penalty in the 16th minute to give Galatasaray the lead.

Liverpool tried to respond but ultimately failed, even losing goalkeeper Alisson and striker Ekitike in the second half. The Brazilian goalkeeper picked up an injury denying Osimhen a second in the 54th minute, and was replaced by Giorgi Mamardashvili. Ekitike also pulled up with an injury around ten minutes later, with Alexis Mac Allister coming on in his place.

