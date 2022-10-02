"In the short term" - Erik ten Hag explains why Manchester United star Casemiro was benched against Manchester City

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag justified his decision to bench Casemiro against Manchester City.

The Red Devils were battered at the Etihad Stadium by Pep Guardiola's side as they succumbed to a demoralizing 6-3 defeat. Phil Foden and Erling Haaland scored hat-tricks for Pep Guardiola's side.

Antony scored a beautiful goal before Anthony Martial scored a brace to restore some lost pride for Ten Hag's side. However, those proved to be nothing more than a consolation.

However, one decision that baffled United fans was Ten Hag opting to start Scott McTominay instead of the newly-signed Casemiro.

The Brazilian was signed from Real Madrid for a fee of €60 million over the course of the summer transfer window.

However, since joining the Red Devils, he has played only 313 minutes across eight games. McTominay has managed to keep his place in the starting lineup this campaign.

Ten Hag reflected on the situation as he told reporters after Manchester United's devastating loss:

"On the day we signed him, we started to win. The team was doing well. It is not against Casemiro, it is for Scott McTominay. I am sure he will be important for us, in the short term he will find himself in the team, but it has to come in a natural way."

UtdPlug @UtdPlug Ten Hag on Casemiro: "On the day we signed him we started to win. The team was doing well. It is not against Casemiro, it is for Scott McTominay. I am sure he will be important for us, in the short term he will find himself in the team, but it has to come in a natural way." Ten Hag on Casemiro: "On the day we signed him we started to win. The team was doing well. It is not against Casemiro, it is for Scott McTominay. I am sure he will be important for us, in the short term he will find himself in the team, but it has to come in a natural way." 🚨🇧🇷 Ten Hag on Casemiro: "On the day we signed him we started to win. The team was doing well. It is not against Casemiro, it is for Scott McTominay. I am sure he will be important for us, in the short term he will find himself in the team, but it has to come in a natural way."

United won four consecutive Premier League games heading into their clash against Manchester City. However, Ten Hag's side were given a harsh reality check by Pep Guardiola's men.

There are still prevalent issues within the team that need to be fixed. They currently sit in the sixth spot in the league table, having collected 12 points from seven games so far this campaign.

Footage of Manchester United stars Casemiro and Cristiano Ronaldo during loss to Manchester City emerges

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro were devastated to see their team down by 3-0 before the end of the first half. The Manchester United duo can be seen shaking their heads and holding them down in shame during Manchester City's dominant first-half display.

Neither player started in the first eleven for the game as Erik Ten Hag opted to play McTominay and Marcus Rashford instead.

Oliver Khan  @Ships_dealer Casemiro and Ronaldo's reaction at the bench of Man United Casemiro and Ronaldo's reaction at the bench of Man United 😭 https://t.co/pJqrrgM5En

Ronaldo and Casemiro have been serial winners throughout their careers. They have won five Champions League trophies each. However, the former Real Madrid teammates have found it difficult since joining the Red Devils.

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Man Utd, Arsenal vs Tottenham and other GW 9 matches! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far