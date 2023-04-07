“In ten years they will meet Cristiano Ronaldo as Georgina’s husband” – Spanish journalist makes interesting claim on Georgina Rodriguez

Spanish journalist Julia Otero has said that Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will be known as Georgina Rodriguez's husband in ten years' time.

Ronaldo is arguably one of the greatest players of all time, having won the Ballon d'Or five times and a plethora of trophies with club and country. The public nature of his work means that his personal life is almost always in the limelight.

It is a well-known fact that the Portuguese icon is in a relationship with Georgina. The couple have been together since initially meeting in 2016 and have six children together - of which one passed away during childbirth last April.

Georgina notably worked as a sales assistant at a Gucci retail store in Spain before meeting Ronaldo. Her life changed after she started dating the then-Real Madrid superstar.

The biological mother to two of the forward's children has now established herself as a model and social media personality. She can often be seen endorsing high-end fashion labels and also has her own Netflix docuseries.

Many believe Georgina owes all her success to the popularity of her partner Ronaldo. Pablo Bone, who claims to be a former colleague of Georgina, recently suggested that the Spaniard used the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to shoot herself to stardom, saying:

"She was always like that, even if she didn't have a lot of money, she always had these airs of superiority and arrogance. She moved in environments with a lot of money despite living in a poor, very cheap apartment. She always wanted to advance, grow... And when she met Cristiano it was her opportunity for stardom."

Georgina is nevertheless focused on making a name for herself and has not let Ronaldo's move to Saudi Arabia affect her commercial activities. Spanish journalist Otero reckons the tables will soon turn and the Al-Nassr superstar will be known as Georgina's husband in the future, saying on La 1 (via MARCA):

"In the case of Georgina Rodriguez, I am sure that in ten years they will meet Cristiano Ronaldo as Georgina's husband."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are not married

Despite being in a relationship for seven years, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are yet to tie the knot. The latter, though, recently hinted that they could soon make it official, saying:

"I really couldn't be more married. Cristiano and I are married in the eyes of God, that's all that matters to me. He protects us and keeps us together. One day though, a ceremony will follow."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are undoubtedly one of the most popular couples in the world.

