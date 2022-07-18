"In terms of Lionel Messi, there's him and then there's everyone else" - Inter Miami chief drops transfer hint with 'reference point' claim on PSG superstar 

Inter Miami's chief business officer Xavier Asensi has hinted at a possible transfer for Lionel Messi after confirming that his team is looking for a "reference point for football in the United States."

The Argentine is under contract with PSG until 2023 and has been speculated to join the David Beckham-owned franchise after that.

Should he indeed move across the Atlantic for the next big move, Messi would be the most high-profile football star to ever play in Major League Soccer.

In an interview with El Mundo Deportivo, Asensi revealed that signing players like the PSG star is their objective. This is because Miami aims to become the reference point for football in the country.

He said (via ESPN):

"Yes, with some caveats. You can't compare Leo Messi with any other player; he's different. Having said that, what we're looking for is to be the reference point for football in the U.S., and to do that, the important thing is the players and the show that you can put on."

Asensi added:

"To do so, you need the best players, and having them is a genuine objective at this club. In terms of Leo Messi, there's him and then there's everyone else."

Previously an executive at Barcelona, Asensi was further pressed on whether Inter Miami would indeed sign the Argentine star in the future, to which he said:

"It depends on him and what he wants. We want to have the best players in the world, and I think Messi is the best in history. From there it's up to him. We want to be the reference point for football in the U.S., that's one of the objectives of the organisation."

Barcelona play Inter Miami on Tuesday

Barcelona will be in action against Inter Miami on Tuesday as their US tour kicks off with a fascinating showdown at the DRV PNK Stadium. Asensi is excited to have his former club in Miami for a friendly game and feels it will be a "spectacular" clash.

He added:

"From an emotional point of view it's marvellous and professionally it's exceptional. Barca are, if not the biggest, one of the three biggest clubs in the world for sure, and clubs are the ones that capitalise on the passion for football. Emotionally, it's the biggest thing for me. To have them here, for the people of Miami, is spectacular."

