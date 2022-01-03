"In training he was like Messi" - Filipe Luis explains why Mohamed Salah left Chelsea 

Filipe Luis has admitted that former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho did not get the best out of Mohamed Salah, who trained like Lionel Messi.

Salah had an underwhelming spell in England with Chelsea, as he played only 19 times and scored just twice in the process.

The Egyptian was subsequently loaned out to Fiorentina and then AS Roma, before he joined the Rome-based club permanently.

Salah started showing his true potential in Rome, and a move to Liverpool followed. At Anfield, Salah has become one of the most consistent goal-scorers and earned comparisons with Lionel Messi.

Luis, who like Salah had a subpar spell at Chelsea, said his former team-mates trained like Lionel Messi. However, Mourinho, who was the manager at the time, did not know how to get the best out of him.

"It might look like we [Mourinho] fell out but I admire him. I won the league with him. But he didn't get the best out of me, just as he didn't with Salah."

"When he went Fiorentina, I said: 'Why are you going, Momo? This is Chelsea.' And he said: 'I need to play.' I thought: 'This kid's good.'

"He never went for money or to win more; he went to show he could play. In training he was like Messi. Really, like Messi. Ask anyone," Luis said.

Salah’s comparisons with Lionel Messi not a surprise

Salah’s style of play earned him the nickname “Egyptian Messi” due to his left foot and ability to breeze past defenders.

Since moving to Liverpool, he has added more goals to his game too. Having mustered 16 goals so far in the Premier League this season, Salah is well on his way to winning his third golden boot award.

After a failed spell at Chelsea, it’s safe to say he has conquered the Premier League after helping Liverpool to their first ever Premier League title.

The Reds ended their wait in 2020 and Salah played a crucial role as he scored 19 goals and mustered 11 assists as well.

The Egyptian finished behind Lionel Messi in the race for the Ballon d’Or last year, but will hope to get his hands on the trophy in 2022.

