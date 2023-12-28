"In a transition period" - Ex-EPL striker rules Chelsea out of the hunt for European qualification this season

Former Premier League striker Jermaine Beckford has played down Chelsea's chances of not only finishing in the top four but qualifying for Europe altogether.

The Blues have stuttered so far this season under Mauricio Pochettino, encountering topsy-turvy form. Just when it looks like his side have turned a corner, they slip up.

Chelsea sit 10th in the Premier League after 19 games played, winning seven and losing eight of those games. There have been huge changes at Stamford Bridge since Todd Boehly became co-owner in May 2022.

That was the case this past summer as the west Londoners spent a reported world-record £450 million on new signings. 12 players arrived at the club, including Moises Caicedo who joined in a Premier League record £115 million transfer from Brighton & Hove Albion.

It's the amount of changes that have taken place that Beckford feels has left Chelsea in a state of transition. He thinks Pochettino's youthful squad still needs time to adapt and as a result, won't be able to seal European qualification (via chelsea-news.co):

"I think one of the biggest things for Chelsea is not to look too far into the future for this season. I don’t see them challenging for a spot in Europe at all. They’re another side in a transition period and they’ve got a lot of really good young players that are going to be good in 12-18 months time."

Pochettino fielded the Blues' youngest-ever starting lineup for a game in the Premier League on Wednesday (December 28). His side beat Crystal Palace 2-1 after suffering a disastrous 2-1 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers three days prior.

The win against Palace saw the west Londoners move up to 10th in the table, 12 points off the top four. They are six points off of UEFA Europa League qualification and five points from Europa Conference League qualification.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino admits the Premier League is really tough following his return to England

Mauricio Pochettino's Premier League return has been a difficult one thus far.

Pochettino returned to the Premier League in July when he was appointed Chelsea's new manager. The Argentine coach previously spent five years managing the Blues' London rivals Tottenham Hotspur (2014-2019).

He earned praise during his time in charge of Spurs, transforming the Lilywhites into credible Premier League challengers. He also guided them to the final of the UEFA Champions League in 2019.

However, Pochettino has suggested that the English top flight is continuing to improve and as a result becomes even tougher. He told TNT Sports:

"The Premier League is the best in the world and of course every season it's improving. It's really tough. It's so difficult to win the Premier League and to play every single week."

Pochettino signed a two-year deal with the Blues and has endured a testing spell thus far at Stamford Bridge. He will be hoping to guide his side up the Premier League table as we enter the second half of the season.