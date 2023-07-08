“In two years, I’ll be playing at the top like Osimhen” – Nigerian midfielder claims Liverpool are among ‘many clubs’ who want to sign him

Nigerian midfielder Daniel Daga has named Liverpool among a string of clubs who are believed to be monitoring his situation.

The 16-year-old currently plays for Nigerian side Rocket One. He joined them in November 2022 but spent last season on loan at Dakkada, who played in the Nigerian Professional Football League.

Daga even made his NPFL debut, playing 90 minutes and scoring a goal in Dakkada's 1-1 draw against Bayelsa in January. But it was at the recently-concluded 2023 U-20 FIFA World Cup where he truly caught the eye.

Daga told local outlet Nigerianinfo (h/t Liverpool Echo):

"Yeah, many clubs [are interested]. Many clubs apart from AC Milan, Liverpool, Anderlecht. Many other clubs are looking for me – Watford, Club Brugge, and in Denmark, Midtjylland. It’s true they are all looking for me."

However, the midfielder isn't looking for a big move just yet. He also claimed that he would be playing at the same level as Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen in two years. He added:

"But I’m not yet at the point because I’m looking for where I can play. Because in two years, I’ll be playing at the top like Osimhen. I want to see myself playing at Real Madrid, Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City, Man Utd; play in the Champions League; play in the FA Cup, win the FA Cup and win Champions League in the next five years."

The teenager started in all five of his team's games at the U-20 World Cup before seeing his team lose 1-0 to South Korea in the quarter-finals in extra time. He nevertheless played the full 90 minutes in the Round-of-16 against Argentina U-20, where the Nigerian side recorded a shock 2-0 victory.

Dominik Szoboszlai answers what appealed to him about Liverpool

Liverpool completed the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig earlier this summer after triggering his £60 million release clause.

The Hungary international joins Alexis Mac Allister as the Reds' signing in midfield after the end of last season. In his first interview after joining the Anfield outfit, he was asked what exactly appealed to him about Liverpool when they made their interest known.

Szoboszlai replied, via the club's official website:

"[A] really historic club, really good players, good coach, everything is good. For me it was perfect to make the next step in a club like this. The fans, the stadium, everything is really good."

The highly versatile 22-year-old can play virtually anywhere in attack and midfield but he is expected to start in central midfield under Jurgen Klopp.

Poll : 0 votes