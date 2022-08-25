“In this way, he is even stronger than Cristiano Ronaldo” – Ex-Napoli star Bruno Giordano names attribute where Victor Osimhen is better than Manchester United superstar

Former Napoli star Bruno Giordano has named an attribute in which Manchester United talisman Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't match up with Victor Osimhen. According to Girodano, the Nigerian striker does a better job than his Portuguese counterpart when it comes to heading the ball.

Osimhen has been a huge force to be reckoned with in Serie A since joining Napoli from French outfit Lille in September 2020. The striker impressed with his performances last season, recorded 18 goals and six assists in 32 appearances across competitions.

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_ Cristiano Ronaldo's Top 5 highest jumps (Header goal) in his career. 📸☄️



Cristiano Ronaldo's header goal against Manchester United in 2013 is the highest jumped header goal in Football history. Cristiano Ronaldo's Top 5 highest jumps (Header goal) in his career. 📸☄️Cristiano Ronaldo's header goal against Manchester United in 2013 is the highest jumped header goal in Football history. https://t.co/4gieTIjkH1

During an interview with Calcionapoli, Giordano showered praise on the Nigerian forward, lauding his effort for the Serie A giants and his fighting spirit and commitment to the game.

“We are talking about an incredible player, and we are not discovering him now,” Giordano said. “He opens gaps for his teammates, walks the defences and then scores. He does not give up and is always the protagonist: he plays every ball as if it were the one of life."

The former Napoli star went on to compare Osimhen with Ronaldo, making a bold claim that the Nigerian does a better job in the air than his Manchester United rival.

“The header. In this way he is even stronger than Cristiano Ronaldo,” he said.

TCR. @TeamCRonaldo 📸 Victor Osimhen [Napoli Striker] swapped jerseys with Cristiano Ronaldo after yesterday's match. 📸 Victor Osimhen [Napoli Striker] swapped jerseys with Cristiano Ronaldo after yesterday's match. https://t.co/WYh5Qoq781

Giordano also highlighted major areas in which Osimhen can improve his game - fitness and shooting ability off the left foot - saying:

“His only problem can be linked to the injuries that have tormented him in these first two years at Napoli. Then he can improve a bit in his shooting, especially with his left foot.”

How Victor Osimhen and Cristiano Ronaldo have fared this season?

The Manchester United forward has scored some legendary headers in his football career/

Victor Osimhen has taken off from where he left of last season. He found the back of the net and set up another as Napoli beat Hellas Verona 5-2 in their opening Serie A game.

He followed that up with another impressive outing against Monza, scoring once in the 4-0 win against the newly promoted team. Considering how he has started, Osimhen looks good for a strong campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, is yet to hit top gear with Manchester United following a summer filled with speculation over his future. The Portuguese has made three appearances for the Red Devils so far but is yet to make a goal contribution.

