"In a few weeks he will be in better condition" - Guardiola makes Erling Haaland fitness claim as Manchester City defeat Yokohama F Marinos

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has made an emphatic claim considering Erling Haaland following their 5-3 win over Yokohama Marinos on Sunday, July 23.

The Cityzens kicked off their pre-season tour in stellar fashion with a dominant victory over the J1 Champions. Haaland was the star of the show as he grabbed a brace in the encounter. Julian Alvarez, John Stones, and Rodri also got on the scoresheet for the English champions.

After the Norway international's display, Guardiola claimed that Haaland is fitter than ever. He stated that the Manchester City striker is in great physical form while predicting an even better 2023-24 campaign for the young talent.

Guardiola said after the match (as quoted by The Mirror):

“Compared to this period last season, Erling is fitter now than when he arrived. He looks good. He is still some way from his best condition, like everyone, but it was important for him to score two goals in the first game because last season he didn’t score at the end."

The former Barcelona manager added:

"It is important he knows our rhythm and principles and we are working all the time. We know exactly what he has to do. We know him - and in a few weeks he will be in better condition than now.”

Haaland had a magnificent 2022-23 campaign, his debut season for Manchester City. The Norwegian forward racked up a staggering 52 goals in 53 games across all competitions for the treble winners last season.

"I hope he can" - Wayne Rooney tells Manchester United star what he must do to reach Manchester City forward's level

Manchester United icon Wayne Rooney has advised Marcus Rashford to help his former club back to title-winning ways. The former England international insists that the English forward must do so if he wants to reach Haaland's level.

Rooney said (via The Mirror):

"I think Marcus Rashford is an incredible talent. I’m delighted he’s signed a new deal."

He added:

"I think the next five years are going to be important in his legacy. He can score a lot of goals but if he really wants to go to that level of which [Kylian] Mbappe and [Erling] Haaland are at he really needs to be the man to get Manchester United back to winning titles and I hope he can."

Haaland certainly helped Manchester City in all their title achievements last season. The Norwegian forward won the Premier League Golden Boot award, scoring a record-breaking 36 goals. He also scored 12 goals in 11 UEFA Champions League games last season.