Dani Alves’ ex-wife Dana Dinorah has leaped to the Barcelona legend’s defense, insisting that the Brazilian is incapable of sexual assault.

In the early morning of 31 December, Alves, with several friends, went to a Barcelona nightclub. At the club, the former Pumas player allegedly sexually assaulted a woman, leaving her in tears. Charges were filed the following day, and he was flown back from Mexico to face judicial action. He is currently in Barcelona's Brians 2 prison, with his trial yet to begin.

Football España @footballespana_ "I've known him for 22 years and I've been married to him for 10."



"He wouldn't be capable of things like this. The situation hurts a lot."



Dani Alves' ex-wife has leapt to his defence again over the accusations of sexual assault levelled at the Brazilian. "I've known him for 22 years and I've been married to him for 10.""He wouldn't be capable of things like this. The situation hurts a lot."Dani Alves' ex-wife has leapt to his defence again over the accusations of sexual assault levelled at the Brazilian. https://t.co/vlOEShyOuZ

While many are turning away from Alves, his former wife Dinorah has stood firmly by him. She defended his character shortly after he was arrested, and has now once again pleaded her former husband’s innocence. Speaking to Spanish outlet Sport, she said:

“Dani is incapable of doing something like that. Dani is incapable of dishonoring a woman. They are condemning Dani ahead of time, without having been tried. Dani would be incapable of dishonoring a woman.

“I was married to him for 10 years and I have known him for 22. Everyone who is in Dani’s environment, from those who clean his house in Brazil, Barcelona… Everyone knows who he is and that he wouldn’t be capable of things like this. The situation hurts a lot.”

Alves, who won 26 trophies with Barcelona over eight-and-a-half seasons, is believed to be a flight risk. He has so far been denied bail and things are unlikely to go in his favor in the coming days.

Former Brazil international slams Barcelona legend Dani Alves and ex-Real Madrid star Robinho for their superiority complex

Walter Casagrande, who represented Brazil at the 1986 FIFA World Cup, has criticized Dani Alves and Robinho, claiming they think they can get away with even the most heinous crimes. Alves is currently in Brians 2 prison over alleged sexual assault, while former Real Madrid and Manchester City star Robinho is also fighting a nine-year prison sentence for alleged rape.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Dani Alves' wife Joana Sanz has reportedly filed for divorce in recent days!



(Source: El programa de Ana Rosa) Dani Alves' wife Joana Sanz has reportedly filed for divorce in recent days!(Source: El programa de Ana Rosa) 🚨 Dani Alves' wife Joana Sanz has reportedly filed for divorce in recent days!(Source: El programa de Ana Rosa) https://t.co/leji5C7pg1

Disgusted with his countrymen’s behavior, Casagrande said (via The Daily Post):

“I think that an image of power is created around them and the feeling that nothing will happen to them. They feel superior to women and believe that they can invade other people's space because they are famous and have a lot of money.

“It is both [arrogance or lack of scruples] things. They believe that they are above good and evil and that is not how you live in society. Both Alves and Robinho have an arrogant and arrogant personality that leads them to think that they can do anything without consequences.”

If proven guilty, Alves could spend up to 12 years in prison. Until the case is resolved, which could take up to two years, he is set to remain in Brians 2 prison, without the chance of bail.

Poll : 0 votes