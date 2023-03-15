"Incoming Madrid W", "Spotify funding project Mbappe" - Fans react as Barcelona release changed kit for El Clasico

Barcelona have released the kit they will wear when they face Real Madrid in the El Clasico on Sunday (March 19). The Blaugrana's new strip has drawn negative reactions from fans.

Barca are sponsored by the music platform Spotify and their kits regularly change to feature famous artists. Spanish singer and songwriter Rosalia is the musician that will be represented on the front of the Catalan giants' jersey. They will don the logo for her third studio album 'Motomami' on its one-year anniversary.

Rosalia's famous song 'Con Altura' translates to 'With Altitude' or 'Up High'. Barcelona are riding high at the top of La Liga, holding an impressive nine-point lead over second-placed Madrid.

Fans are unhappy that Barca have changed their shirt once again for their vital El Clasico encounter with Real Madrid. One fan has suggested that Spotify are funding a potential swoop for Paris Saint-Germain frontman Kylian Mbappe:

"Spotify funding project Mbappe."

Meanwhile, another fan has given Los Blancos the advantage as Barca's change in kit has often brought bad luck. They were beaten 3-1 by their arch-rivals at the Santiago Bernabeu last October. He tweeted:

"Last time we did this we got trashed by Real Madrid. Incoming Madrid W."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Barcelona's announcement that Rosalia will feature on their kit against Real Madrid at the Nou Camp:

Reshad Rahman



OFFICIAL: The logo of singer 'Rosalia' will be in front of the jersey for Sunday's Clasico.

Bro? can we just keep the shirt the same and not change anything

EmY 😠 @EmYxxxxz



Last time we did this we got trashed by real Madrid. Incoming Madrid w

Luka Modric names one Barcelona and four Real Madrid legends in his dream five-a-side team

Modric (front) picked compatriot Rakitic (behind) in his dream five-a-side team.

Modric has played alongside some of the greatest players in history. The Croatian has been part of Real Madrid teams that have won the UEFA Champions League five times and the La Liga title on three occasions.

He was given the difficult task of selecting his dream five-a-side team by Manchester United great Rio Ferdinand. He told the former defender on Ferdinand's Vibe with FIVE YouTube channel:

"Ramos, Cristiano, Kroos, Bale and I would say Rakitic because I can’t have all from Real Madrid, but of course Casemiro and Benzema too.”

It will surprise some that Modric is willing to choose a Barcelona player given the El Clasico rivalry. However, former Barca midfielder Ivan Rakitic is Croatian and the duo have played together for the Vatreni.

Sergio Ramos, Cristiano Ronaldo, Toni Kroos, and Gareth Bale made up the Los Blancos side that won the Champions League three years in a row (2013-14, 15-16, 16-17). As did Casemiro and Karim Benzema.

