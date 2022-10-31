“Increasingly confident of signing Lionel Messi” - Reliable journalist claims club expect to sign PSG superstar despite interest from Barcelona

Renowned English journalist David Ornstein has claimed that Inter Miami are confident of signing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar and Barcelona icon Lionel Messi in the coming months.

After 17 trophy-laden seasons at Barcelona, Lionel Messi left Camp Nou as a free agent in the summer of 2021. Days after his departure from Barca, the Argentine was presented as the newest PSG player. Messi signed a two-year deal with the Parisians with the option of an additional year.

Ornstein, via Twitter, has claimed that Major League Soccer outfit Inter Miami are fancying luring the superstar away from Paris in the coming months. He wrote:

“Inter Miami increasingly confident of signing Lionel Messi. Not fully agreed but #InterMiamiCF now expect 35yo to join & hope it gets done in coming months.”

He additionally revealed that PSG wanted to extend his stay, while Barcelona wished to bring the superstar back to Camp Nou. Ornstein claimed that talks with Inter Miami would likely resume after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ornstein added:

“Talks resume after #WorldCup2022. #PSG still want renewal + #FCBarcelona will try.”

Messi has been in blistering form for Les Parisiens this season, scoring 12 goals and claiming 13 assists in 17 games in all competitions.

Lionel Messi might pick PSG or Barcelona over Inter Miami switch

Lionel Messi has impressed with his performances this season, emerging as one of the best players in Europe. Inter Miami might be able to offer Messi a more relaxed experience and an even more lucrative contract, but those might not be enough to secure his services.

Unless the former Barca superstar is bored of European football or it seems too demanding for him, Messi could continue playing for a team fighting for the biggest trophies in football. At Barca, he would have the perfect opportunity to cap off his career in style, possibly helping his boyhood team to Champions League glory.

Tommy 🎩 @Shelby_Messi

12 Games : 19 Goals 🤯



Messi in 2012

5 Games : 16 Goals Haaland in 202212 Games : 19 Goals 🤯Messi in 20125 Games : 16 Goals Haaland in 202212 Games : 19 Goals 🤯Messi in 20125 Games : 16 Goals 💀💀💀💀 https://t.co/BlacNbIjNH

For Christophe Galtier’s side, on the other hand, he would have the opportunity to keep playing alongside two of the most gifted forwards (Neymar and Kylian Mbappe) in the world right now. With the trio on song, the Parisians might be able to fulfill their dream of complete European dominance.

Additionally, playing for a top European club would allow Messi to be in the Ballon d’Or race. After failing to make the 30-man shortlist this year, he will be eager to get a couple more podium appearances under his belt.

