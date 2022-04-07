"Incredible" - David Alaba says Real Madrid teammate is having the season of his life

Karim Benzema's recent performances for Real Madrid have been nothing short of incredible. The Frenchman has somehow elevated his career to new heights at the age of 34. The striker's set of abilities was on full display at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of Madrid's Champions League quarter-final against Chelsea.

Benzema scored a magnificent hat-trick to pull off a crucial first-leg advantage for the Spanish giants. Despite being the current champions of Europe, Chelsea were no match for the 13-time UCL winners.

Benzema scored twice with headers in quick succession (21' & 24') and then punished Edouard Mendy for his error at the start of the second half (46').

AS USA @English_AS These are just some of the reactions to Karim Benzema's post after his hat-trick against Chelsea:



🗨️"Best 9 in the world"



AND WITH A 'LIKE' FROM MBAPPÉ These are just some of the reactions to Karim Benzema's post after his hat-trick against Chelsea:🗨️"Best 9 in the world"AND WITH A 'LIKE' FROM MBAPPÉ 👀These are just some of the reactions to Karim Benzema's post after his hat-trick against Chelsea:🗨️"Best 9 in the world"❤️AND WITH A 'LIKE' FROM MBAPPÉ❤️ https://t.co/QgJJXbwxsS

David Alaba, who had a good game of his own, was amazed by the spectacular performance of his teammate. While speaking about the game, he heaped praise on the Frenchman, saying:

"What he's [Karim Benzema] doing this season is incredible. I can see how hard he works and he's having the season of his life, he's very focused and is hungry to score goals. He prepares very well for every game, particularly matches like tonight’s. I'm delighted to have him as a team-mate," David Alaba H/T Real Madrid's website.

Momentum on Real Madrid's side

There was a lot of speculation about how Real Madrid would fare against Chelsea because Los Blancos had never beaten the Blues in their shared past.

Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 @realmadriden POV: Running out of space for all these MVP trophies. POV: Running out of space for all these MVP trophies. 🏆 POV: Running out of space for all these MVP trophies. https://t.co/nIEpiw58SW

Chelsea now look to be on the verge of exiting the tournament, conceding their title defense as Real Madrid look firmly in control. A 3-1 lead leaves Carlo Ancelotti's side with nothing much to do in the second leg but to stay composed.

"It was a good game. It was really important. Everything happens so quickly in football, but it's not decided yet. We were really focused from the start, that was all the better. We prepared well, but we have to continue, we can't stop here. We play in the league at the weekend and we have the second leg next week. We can't stop," Alaba on the second-leg.

Real have unfinished business in La Liga, as Barcelona have started to take charge of the chasing pack. The Meringues must perform in both competitions to see their season through. Their next game against Chelsea is scheduled for next week.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava