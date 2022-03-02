"Incredible impact" - Jurgen Klopp names unsung heroes of Liverpool's Carabao Cup win against Chelsea

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hailed the impact of the club's partnership with neruo11 during the ongoing campaign. Neuro11 are a German neuroscience company that has worked with Liverpool since pre-season and helps players with pre-match preparations, particularly in set-pieces.

Klopp has taken time to praise the company for their work with his players following their penalty shootout victory over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final last Sunday. Klopp said (via Liverpool's official website):

"(They’ve had an) incredible impact. It's such a nice story. I can't say exactly when, but I got in contact with them because I found the idea so interesting. They are a fixed part of our coaching staff. All of the players were really excited about it. It's about bringing specific players before a set-piece into the right mindset by doing the stuff you do on the pitch."

“I had a very interesting question after it (Carabao Cup final) about if Chelsea worked together with them as well because there was just one penalty difference. But it is not about that, it's just the confidence they gave the boys, that they really can do it, and I am really happy about it.”

Should more clubs follow Liverpool's preparations when it comes to penalty shootouts?

England's young Lions lost a heartbreaking penalty shootout in the Euros.

There are various different factors that come into play for a player's psyche during a penalty shootout. The pressure of the moment can at times lead to younger talent being overwhelmed and missing their spot-kicks.

Seeing 18-year-old Harvey Elliot score with such confidence could open up the possibility of more Premier League clubs following the Reds' partnership with the neurodiverse company.

England lost a penalty shootout to Italy in the European Championships final at Wembley last summer. The three players that missed Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka were all aged under 23 and succumbed to the pressure of the moment.

There is certainly a place for such a partnership for most teams in English football. The fact that neruo11 work in helping players focus could be hugely beneficial to the likes of the England national team that have such a young squad.

Manchester United exited the FA Cup against Middlesbrough last month with 19-year-old Anthony Elanga missing the decisive spot-kick. It is clear that working on a young player's psyche in moments of pressure can reap huge benefits.

