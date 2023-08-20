Incredible Lionel Messi stat emerges after Inter Miami captain’s stunner against Nashville

Lionel Messi's goal for Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup final on Saturday (August 19) was his 31st goal contribution - 22 goals and 9 assists - in a single-leg final for club and country. The incredible stat came to light just after his goal against Nashville SC.

The Argentine led Inter Miami to their first silverware after beating Nashville in the penalty shootout. Messi stunning goal in the first half was cancelled out by a close-ranger header from Fafa Picault early in the second half.

Both sides had chances to win the game in normal time, with Leonardo Campana having the best opportunity in the final minute of added time.

The Ecuadorian was put through one-on-one with the Nashville goalkeeper by Sergio Busquets. However, his touch to take the ball past the 'keeper was too heavy, and his effort from a tight angle hit the post.

In the penalty shootout, Nashville and Inter Miami missed once apiece in ther first five attempts to take the tie to sudden death. It was down to the goalkeepers at the end after nine players from both sides had converted their chances.

Panicco could not convert his and that saw Miami's Callender become the hero of the night with the magnificent save to seal the win. Lionel Messi was awarded the best player of the tournament award and the top scorer trophy after he notched up 10 goals in seven games for the MLS side.

Lionel Messi inches closer to Ballon d'Or with Leagues Cup win

Lionel Messi was already the frontrunner for the Ballon d'Or this year, as per GOAL, following the 2022 FIFA World Cup win with Argentina. The seven-time winner also helped PSG win the Ligue 1 title in France before heading to the United States in the summer.

He has now sealed Inter Miami's first-ever trophy. Messi's contribution has been the main reason behind the MLS side's success, and that has put him in a strong position to win a record-breaking eighth Ballon d'Or awaard.

Speaking about the France Football award, the Argentine said last week:

“You can imagine that after winning the World Cup, which was the only thing I was missing, I’m much less thinking about the Ballon d’Or.

"The World Cup was my biggest prize, now I am enjoying the moment and honestly, I don’t think about it. If I win it, nice, and if I don’t then nothing happens.”

Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are also in the fray with Lionel Messi, as per GOAL. Haaland won the continental treble with Manchester City, while Mbappe was the top scorer at the FIFA World Cup with eight goals, including a hat-trick in the final.