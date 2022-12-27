"Incredible professional" - Real Madrid star defends Arsenal player after he gets mocked on Twitter

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos defended his former Arsenal teammate Mohamed Elneny after the latter was mocked for his brief substitution against West Ham. Elneny replaced Thomas Partey in the final minute of the game, but he did not touch the ball as the referee blew the final whistle just 20 seconds after he entered the field.

A Twitter user posted a video of Elneny with the caption:

"Mohamed Elneny - Incredible Midfield Cameo | Next Pirlo? | 1080p."

The clip, however, was only 29 seconds long, and saw the Gunners' player running around the pitch a little before the match came to an end.

Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos recently came to Elneny's defense, responding:

"Incredible professional, incredible teammate. More players like that in football. A luxury player for the Arsenal."

Elneny has barely featured for the Gunners this season, with his three substitute appearances in the Premier League totalling less than five minutes.

It's clear that Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka will continue as Arsenal's first-choice in central midfield, as they have been brilliant so far this season. Their performances are a massive reason for the team's success in the Premier League. However, experienced squad depth will be crucial for Mikel Arteta as they gun for a Premier League title, which brings Elneny's importance to the fore.

Arsenal remain interested in Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio

Morocco v Spain: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Mundo Deportivo have reported that Real Madrid are considering offers for Marco Asensio in the upcoming transfer window. The winger is reportedly of interest to the Gunners.

The 26-year-old has had a difficult time at Madrid in recent years. He enjoyed a strong start to life in Madrid after his debut in 2015 and quickly became a key player, contributing to their Champions League victory in 2017. However, a series of injuries and a decline in performances have caused him to fall out of favor at the Bernabeu.

Asensio has started just one La Liga game for Madrid this season and has struggled to make a significant impact. Real Madrid are looking to reduce the size of their squad, and Marco Asensio is among the players who could potentially leave the club.

As the transfer window approaches, it will be interesting to see if Arsenal make a move for Asensio.

