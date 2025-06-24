Incredible stat about Lionel Messi in group stages of competitions emerges after Inter Miami qualify for Club World Cup knockout rounds

Lionel Messi's teams have advanced to the knockout rounds of all 33 group stage tournaments they have participated in, whether for club or country (via OptaJoe). The Argentine superstar reached the milestone after Inter Miami qualified for the knockout rounds of the FIFA Club World Cup after a 2-2 draw against Palmeiras.

The Herons faced the Brazilian giants at the Hard Rock Stadium on Monday, June 23. Tadeo Allende broke the deadlock for the hosts in the 16th minute, courtesy of Luis Suarez's assist. Suarez doubled Inter Miami's lead in the second half (65'). However, the Herons conceded two quick goals in the last ten minutes of the regular time.

Strikes from Paulinho (80') and Mauricio (87') made sure that the hosts shared points with the visitors. Nevertheless, both teams qualified for the next round while FC Porto and Al Ahly were eliminated from the group stage. Lionel Messi would face his former club, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), in the Round of 16.

Messi joined PSG from Barcelona in 2021 on a free transfer and later left Les Parisiens after securing a transfer to Inter Miami in July 2023. Messi's tally of progressing in 33 group stages can also be counted as 35 if the U20 World Cup and the U20 South American Championships are also included.

PSG star talks about facing Lionel Messi and Inter Miami in the Club World Cup knockout stage

After a 2-0 win over Seattle Sounders in their last group stage game, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have secured a spot in the knockout rounds. The UEFA Champions League winners will face Inter Miami in the Round of 16, led by Lionel Messi, who played in the French capital between 2021 and 2023.

Before the game, PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma stated that facing Messi would be a great experience, especially because they had been former teammates. Nevertheless, Donnarumma hopes to beat the Argentine playermaker's side as Les Parisiens aim to add another accolade to their cabinet.

The Italian goalkeeper told DAZN France (via Albiceleste Talk on X):

"Facing Messi? It would be amazing. We played two years with the greatest player in the world. But I hope we win, because he has already won many awards."

The two sides will face each other on Sunday, June 29, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Meanwhile, Palmeiras will face Botafogo, who defeated PSG 1-0 in the group stage.

