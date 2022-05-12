"Incredible young talent" - Pep Guardiola tips Erling Haaland to 'adapt perfectly' at Manchester City

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has lavished praise on incoming striker Erling Haaland while also tipping him to settle well at the Etihad.

The Norwegian's signing from Borussia Dortmund was officially announced on Tuesday after the Premier League holders triggerered his £63 million release clause.

Haaland is widely touted as the game's next big superstar, having already demonstrated his blistering goalscoring prowess with Der BVB, scoring nearly 100 goals across competitions. Now, the 21-year-old joins an already fabulous side that's only missing a No.9, and manager Guardiola, who's credited with developing numerous young talents.

B/R Football @brfootball OFFICIAL: Manchester City announce they have agreed a deal with Borussia Dortmund to sign Erling Haaland OFFICIAL: Manchester City announce they have agreed a deal with Borussia Dortmund to sign Erling Haaland 🌟 https://t.co/OOwqXMUYyT

The Spaniard has no doubts in his mind that Haaland will acclimatise to his new surroundings easily, while labelling him an 'incredible' prospect. Speaking to Sky Sports after their win over Wolverhampton Wanderers last night, he said:

"Good signing for the future, coming for many years hopefully. I'm pretty sure he'll adapt perfectly. I like to work with good players; they make you a good manager. Incredible young talent; we'll help him as good as possible."

Haaland is a goalscoring phenomenon, rising to prominence during the 2019-20 season with RB Salzburg. Dortmund soon came calling, prising him away for €20 million.

Since then, he has struck 85 goals in 88 appearances for them, including 61 in the Bundesliga from 66 games.

Haaland leading a freescoring Manchester City is a deadly prospect

Even without a striker, Manchester City have been firing on all cylinders, scoring a league high 72 goals with two games remaining. They've scored at least four goals in their last four top-flight games, including five in their last two. Haaland's arrival only makes them a more deadly proposition.

B/R Football @brfootball Kevin De Bruyne scores a 24-minute hat trick.



Manchester City adding Erling Haaland to this attack: Kevin De Bruyne scores a 24-minute hat trick.Manchester City adding Erling Haaland to this attack: https://t.co/RLU81ahpI0

It's a daunting prospect for the English top flight as well as the rest of Europe, as Manchester City could be unstoppable with the Norwegian ace in their ranks. City's free-scoring form suits perfectly well for a goal-hungry player like Haaland, whose combination with playmaking ace Kevin De Bruyne could be deadly.

Manchester City already have a firm hand on the Premier League title, leading Liverpool by three points with two games left. Guardiola will expect to enjoy more success in Europe after Haaland's arrival.

Their repeated shortcomings in the UEFA Champions League have been a frustrating sight for the City faithful, so the Spaniard will hope to finally get the monkey off his back.

Haaland boasts an incredible record in the competition, scoring 23 goals in just 19 games, while also winning the Golden Boot last season for his ten-goal haul.

