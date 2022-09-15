"Incredibly arrogant to speak about a league you don’t know" - Jamie Carragher rips into Chelsea owner Todd Boehly for Premier League all-star game suggestion

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has slammed Chelsea's new co-owner Todd Boehly for suggesting that a Premier League all-star game be conducted, similar to the NBA All-Star game.

The American businessman insists that such an event will be financially beneficial for the football pyramid, urging the Premier League hierarchy to learn from their American counterparts.

However, the idea has received massive criticism from pundits, including Carragher and Thierry Henry. The Englishman believes that the Chelsea owner is arrogant in proposing such an outrageous idea, having very little experience in the English league.

When asked about Boehly's ideas, Henry said (via The Sun):

"I don't like them. Because this is Europe and it doesn't work like that. A team goes up and down. All-Star game for what? No."

In agreement with Henry's reproval of the Chelsea owner's idea, Carragher said:

"I'll be honest with you, when I look at that statement, I think it's incredibly arrogant to speak about a league you don't know. I'm not as strong as Thierry, I don't think we should ever discount ideas, of course we shouldn't. The Premier League is an international league with owners, managers, players and that's what makes it the best".

Henry then asked Carragher:

"Would you have liked an All-Star game?"

He replied:

"No. I don't particularly like those ideas. But I think to come and speak like that, when he's not even proved he can run a Premier League club well yet - I mean he's sacked a manager after three games having spent £250million. Straight away you're thinking 'that's not right', so he's not made a great start. To speak like that when you've been somewhere for, I don't know, six weeks and talk about 'we're going to bring what we do in other American sports'."

He continued with his harangue:

"I just think how the American public would feel if an English Premier League football owner then went to the NFL and said 'we do this in the Premier League'. Incredibly arrogant to speak like that. And maybe if he's coming up with ideas to improve the league, listen, there's nothing wrong with ideas. But I don't think many people agree with them. I don't, Thierry doesn't - some people may differ from that."

Finally, Carragher concluded:

"But to speak like that when you've been in the country for such a short space of time and he hasn't even proven himself as a good owner of Chelsea yet..."

Micah Richards questions Chelsea owner's all-star game proposal

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards also questioned the Chelsea owner's proposal, pointing out the overwhelming schedule of fixtures that the players have to deal with.

Richards said:

"The All-Star game, when would it be? There's enough games as it is already, so... Over here, you look at the amount of games that players are playing already..."

