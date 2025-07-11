Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj pays tribute to Diogo Jota during England Test after Liverpool star's tragic death

Mohammed Siraj paid tribute to Liverpool star Diogo Jota after picking up a wicket in the ongoing Test against England. The Indian pacer had got Jamie Smith out on Day 2 of the third Test in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy on Friday.

Siraj is the latest sportsperson to pay tribute to Jota, who tragically passed away earlier this month. You can watch a glimpse of the tribute, where the Indian pacer signalled the Liverpool star's jersey number 20 with his fingers and pointed up at the sky here:

The Liverpool star was on his way to England for pre-season training when he met with an accident on July 3, 2025. His brother, Andre Silva, was also with him in the car and lost his life.

Liverpool will play their first pre-season match on Sunday, July 13, when they take on Preston North End at the Deepdale Stadium. They have planned a tribute and said in a statement:

"Diogo Jota and Andre Silva will be commemorated with a number of tributes at Liverpool's match against Preston North End. The Reds will take to the pitch for a friendly at Deepdale on Sunday for the first time since the brothers tragically died in a road traffic accident in Spain."

The Reds have also immortalized the jersey number 20 at the club in honor of Jota. The funeral took place last week, with the majority of the squad attending it in Portugal.

Liverpool legend missed Diogo Jota's funeral due to personal tragedy

Ian Rush revealed on Instagram that he was invited to the funeral of Diogo Jota but could not attend it. He said that his brother had passed away earlier in the week, and he was in the process of arranging his funeral and wrote:

"Rest in peace, Diogo and Andre. At Liverpool we have always regarded ourselves as one big family. Now one of our family has gone, so we all have to join together and help one another. The last few days have shown that. I was invited and intended to attend Diogo's funeral, but my brother Gerald had passed away last week, I was in the middle of helping with Gerald's funeral when the news broke about Diogo. It's been an incredibly difficult time, and I just wasn't able to make it."

"He hadn't been well for a while, but like with Diogo, it hasn't really sunk in yet. Diogo's wife, Rute, their three wonderful children, his parents, and extended family are enduring an unimaginable loss. This heartbreaking accident claimed both Diogo and his brother, Andre Silva. We grieve deeply for them both."

Diogo Jota got married to his long-time partner Rute in June, just days after winning the UEFA Nations League with Portugal.

