“INEOS believe me” - Erik ten Hag signals desire to stay at Manchester United beyond current season

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has seemingly stated his desire to remain at Old Trafford beyond the current season.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS group partially taking over the Red Devils, there were concerns about whether the former would continue with the Dutch coach.

Ten Hag took charge of the Manchester outfit before the start of the 2022/23 season and has since led them to Carabao Cup success (2022/23). However, the former Ajax boss has failed to impress this year, with his side exiting the UEFA Champions League in the group stage after finishing last.

Moreover, Manchester United are still sixth in the Premier League and eight points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa. Speaking about his future, Ten Hag said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“I'm under contract here at Man United for three seasons. So I don't care about rumours. I'm in this process and only focusing on the process. I have a strong belief and I feel after multiple talks that INEOS believe me."

This season, the Red Devils have won just 18 out of 36 matches across competitions.

Up next for Manchester United is a fifth-round FA Cup tie against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday (February 28).

Following that is a daunting Manchester derby against the European and English top-flight champions at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday (March 3).

Jeff Stelling responds to Rio Ferdinand comments about Mikel Arteta joining Manchester United

Mikel Arteta

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand caused a stir on social media after he suggested that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta would move to Old Trafford if the Red Devils came calling.

These comments came only a few days after Ferdinand claimed that Gunners sensation Bukayo Saka was not world-class. Responding to the ex-defender's comments where he suggested that Arteta would "100%" leave Arsenal for Manchester United, Stelling said (via talkSPORT):

"Rio Ferdinand said Mikel Arteta would '100 per cent' go to Old Trafford and become Manchester United boss if he was offered. I think that's known as clickbait, Rio. We're not all as daft as we look, pal."

He added:

"Talk about nonsense! We're gullible, but we're not that gullible. Now, Rio was speaking - surprise, surprise - on his YouTube channel."

It seems highly unlikely that the Spanish coach would do as suggested by Ferdinand. With the Red Devils struggling and Arsenal competing for the Premier League and Champions League this season, it would seem wise for Arteta to remain at the Emirates.