"Inevitable on the pitch" - Fans engage in Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate after Portuguese superstar's goal for Manchester United

The ever-long GOAT debate amongst fans between Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo and Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi has resurfaced.

United played out a 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Old Trafford in the Premier League on April 28. The Portuguese was once again the Red Devils' savior as he equalized to nullify Marcos Alonso's goal.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner now has 17 Premier League goals this season in 28 appearances and is only behind Mohamed Salah (22) on the league's goal-scoring list. He has scored 23 goals in all competitions for a struggling Manchester United side this season. Ronaldo has scored eight of the last nine goals scored by the Red Devils in the league.

Messi, meanwhile, has just four goals and 13 assists in 22 appearances in Ligue 1 for PSG. He moved to Paris last summer after Barcelona failed to renew his contract due to financial issues and La Liga wage rules. He has struggled in a star-studded PSG side, scoring just nine goals in 30 appearances across all competitions.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo now has more than 100 goals in the Premier League, La Liga and the Champions League. He also scored over 100 goals for Juventus in all competitions during his time with the Serie A giants.

Highlighting this, fans took to Twitter to engage in a debate after Manchester United's draw against Chelsea. Here are some of their best reactions:

Ahead of the Curve @mediocentr0 Ronaldo scores in any team, tactics, scenario, etc regardless of if he's fit, not fit, family issues, depressed, etc. Bloke is inevitable on the pitch, truly the Dark Invader. Levels above Messi. Ronaldo scores in any team, tactics, scenario, etc regardless of if he's fit, not fit, family issues, depressed, etc. Bloke is inevitable on the pitch, truly the Dark Invader. Levels above Messi.

Leo 🇮🇹 - Fan @Vettel_AMR RONALDO HAS MORE GOALS IN APRIL THAN MESSI THIS SEASON RONALDO HAS MORE GOALS IN APRIL THAN MESSI THIS SEASON 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

Skeng @TheMorrisonView Ahead of the Curve @mediocentr0 Ronaldo scores in any team, tactics, scenario, etc regardless of if he's fit, not fit, family issues, depressed, etc. Bloke is inevitable on the pitch, truly the Dark Invader. Levels above Messi. Ronaldo scores in any team, tactics, scenario, etc regardless of if he's fit, not fit, family issues, depressed, etc. Bloke is inevitable on the pitch, truly the Dark Invader. Levels above Messi. Lol koeman, valverde, setien, Luis Enrique all had different set ups and tactics messi scored in every single team and has more golden boots than ronaldo despite not playing as a forward for years now lol. Atleast make sensible points twitter.com/mediocentr0/st… Lol koeman, valverde, setien, Luis Enrique all had different set ups and tactics messi scored in every single team and has more golden boots than ronaldo despite not playing as a forward for years now lol. Atleast make sensible points twitter.com/mediocentr0/st…

Rahul @RudeusAFC Ahead of the Curve @mediocentr0 Ronaldo scores in any team, tactics, scenario, etc regardless of if he's fit, not fit, family issues, depressed, etc. Bloke is inevitable on the pitch, truly the Dark Invader. Levels above Messi. Ronaldo scores in any team, tactics, scenario, etc regardless of if he's fit, not fit, family issues, depressed, etc. Bloke is inevitable on the pitch, truly the Dark Invader. Levels above Messi. One season has suddenly defined he is above Messi? twitter.com/mediocentr0/st… One season has suddenly defined he is above Messi? twitter.com/mediocentr0/st…

. @a3avd_ Ahead of the Curve @mediocentr0 Ronaldo scores in any team, tactics, scenario, etc regardless of if he's fit, not fit, family issues, depressed, etc. Bloke is inevitable on the pitch, truly the Dark Invader. Levels above Messi. Ronaldo scores in any team, tactics, scenario, etc regardless of if he's fit, not fit, family issues, depressed, etc. Bloke is inevitable on the pitch, truly the Dark Invader. Levels above Messi. Alright now show me the trophy Mr dark invader won this season I'll wait twitter.com/mediocentr0/st… Alright now show me the trophy Mr dark invader won this season I'll wait twitter.com/mediocentr0/st…

daishö @ChicoMaravila Ahead of the Curve @mediocentr0 Ronaldo scores in any team, tactics, scenario, etc regardless of if he's fit, not fit, family issues, depressed, etc. Bloke is inevitable on the pitch, truly the Dark Invader. Levels above Messi. Ronaldo scores in any team, tactics, scenario, etc regardless of if he's fit, not fit, family issues, depressed, etc. Bloke is inevitable on the pitch, truly the Dark Invader. Levels above Messi. Only one of them will be travelling to Mordor to play on thursday twitter.com/mediocentr0/st… Only one of them will be travelling to Mordor to play on thursday twitter.com/mediocentr0/st…

Ronaldo has carried Manchester United this season as Messi adds another trophy to his cabinet

Paris Saint-Germain won the Ligue 1 title last week, taking a 13-point lead over second-placed Marseille with four games to go. With this, Messi added another trophy to his illustrious collection with club and country.

Manchester United, meanwhile, will be going for a fifth consecutive season without winning a single trophy. They seem likely to miss out on the last Champions League spot. They are currently sixth, five points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, having played two more games.

While they have struggled immensely this season, Ronaldo has scored many clutch goals this season. One wonders where they would've been in the table if not for his goals.

The debate of choosing the GOAT between the two superstars is never ending and will arguably go on forever. However, the Portuguese superstar has certainly added more value to his side this season than the Argentine.

