"Influence d'Or", "Social media GOAT" - Fans react hilariously as they compare Instagram following of Ronaldo's Al-Nassr and Messi's Inter Miami

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi fans are at it again on social media, as they compare the two superstar's social media influence.

The Argentine recently announced that he will join MLS side Inter Miami as a free agent once his Paris Saint-Germain contract expires in the summer. His announcement has caused a massive spike in the club's social media following, which has increased from one million to four million.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, became an Al-Nassr player on December 31, 2022. Al-Alamy had only 860,000 followers on Instagram before the move, but the Portuguese's arrival soared that to 12 million. Fans are now debating about who's the more influential player and trading barbs back-and-forth on the matter.

After Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Messi fans are convinced that the former Barcelona star has the edge over Ronaldo. Ronaldo fans, though, are stern in their stance in the GOAT debate. It's tough to turn down their reasons as well. Nevertheless, another saga between the two camps is ongoing.

One tweeted:

"Influence d'or give him that."

Another chimed in:

"Only flex they can get and have social media goat."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions on the same:

18.💎 @guywholovebarca @CristianoXtra_ I'll come back to this tweet after 1 month @CristianoXtra_ I'll come back to this tweet after 1 month

wecanworkitout @Amaya93339775 @CristianoXtra_ Only flex they can get and have social media goat @CristianoXtra_ Only flex they can get and have social media goat 😂😂

Demo @DgrantC @CristianoXtra_ Oh Lord ronaldo fans found another thing to compare, they compare everything but the World Cup Lmao @CristianoXtra_ Oh Lord ronaldo fans found another thing to compare, they compare everything but the World Cup Lmao

European football is now without Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are the two greatest players of all time. They conquered European football during their time in the continent. The Argentine leaves as the all-time top scorer in the history of top five leagues with 496 goals. His tally is one more than Ronaldo.

The Al-Nassr attacker, meanwhile, is the highest goalscorer in the history of the game. He's also a five-time winner of the UEFA Champions League, one more than Messi. Ronaldo is the record scorer in the history of the competition and has won the top scorer award in three major European leagues (EPL, La Liga and Serie A).

However, both players have left the continent now. Hence, European football will need a new superstar. The likes of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are among the most likely candidates to carry forward the baton of the two multiple Ballon d'Or winners.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes