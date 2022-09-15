"Influential from the GOAT," "Stop him if you can" - PSG fans wowed by Lionel Messi's 'incredible' display in 3-1 win against Maccabi Haifa

Fans were in awe of yet another majestic Lionel Messi performance for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this season. He was exceptional in their 3-1 win over Maccabi Haifa in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, September 14, at the Sammy Ofer Stadium.

The Argentine scored one goal and assisted another as the Parisians secured their second win in the competition this season.

The hosts surprisingly took the lead in the 24th minute through Tjaronn Chery. They again put the ball in the back of the net, but it was chalked off for offside.

After that, PSG's star man took over. Messi scored from close quarters in the 37th minute. He got a good low cross from Kylian Mbappe, delivered from the left byline.

The duo then exchanged roles as the Argentine put in a brilliant through ball for the Frenchman to give the Parisians the lead in the 69th minute.

Neymar Jr. got in the act in the 88th minute as he scored via a Marco Verratti assist to secure all three points for the visitors.

Messi has now been incredibly involved in multiple goals in all away games so far this season. He has scored five goals and provided eight assists in 10 games for PSG across all competitions.

Fans were clearly delighted to see yet another prolific performance from the five-time Ballon d'Or winner and took to Twitter to heap praise on him. Here are some of their reactions:

Squawka @Squawka



vs. Clermont

vs. Lille

vs. Toulouse

vs. Nantes

vs. Maccabi Haifa



Stop him if you can. Lionel Messi has been directly involved in multiple goals in every away game he's played this season:vs. Clermontvs. Lillevs. Toulousevs. Nantesvs. Maccabi HaifaStop him if you can. #UCL Lionel Messi has been directly involved in multiple goals in every away game he's played this season:⚽⚽🅰️ vs. Clermont⚽🅰️ vs. Lille🅰️🅰️ vs. Toulouse🅰️🅰️ vs. Nantes ⚽🅰️ vs. Maccabi Haifa Stop him if you can. #UCL https://t.co/MIuGMs2Xco

Hamza @lapulgafreak This was Messi's 20th assist of the year and it's ONLY September. Fucking incredible. This was Messi's 20th assist of the year and it's ONLY September. Fucking incredible.

EiF @EiFSoccer Messi, Neymar, and Mbappé all on the scoresheet tonight. They all continue their fantastic start to the season. Messi, Neymar, and Mbappé all on the scoresheet tonight. They all continue their fantastic start to the season.

Galu @PSGalu LIONEL MESSI STEPPING UP IN BIG GAMES LETS GOOOOOOO LIONEL MESSI STEPPING UP IN BIG GAMES LETS GOOOOOOO

TM @TotalLeoMessi Messi kickstarts his UCL season with another MOTM performance which was crucial to PSG's victory Messi kickstarts his UCL season with another MOTM performance which was crucial to PSG's victory 🔥 https://t.co/VgmV87bukq

Team Leo @TeamLeo10i LIONEL MESSI WITH A MATCH WINNING ASSIST TO MBAPPE.



GREATEST OF ALL TIME. LIONEL MESSI WITH A MATCH WINNING ASSIST TO MBAPPE.GREATEST OF ALL TIME. https://t.co/6oC2bTVftE

J. @Messilizer Messi assists Mbappé to give PSG the lead. Influential game from the GOAT, turned the game in Paris’ favour. Messi assists Mbappé to give PSG the lead. Influential game from the GOAT, turned the game in Paris’ favour.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is the highest assist provider in 2022 in Europe's top five leagues with 20.

He has clearly gotten over his initial underwhelming form since joining PSG last summer, after departing from Barcelona. The Argentine scored 11 goals and provided 15 assists in 34 matches for the Parisians last season.

Lionel Messi breaks multiple records as PSG lead Group H

The former Barcelona talisman has now scored against 39 different teams in the Champions League, one more than Cristiano Ronaldo, who has done it against 38.

He also has the most goals plus assists (1,112) for club and country and has surpassed the legend Pele, who has 1,111 goals and assists. Messi has also scored in most consecutive Champions League seasons (18).

PSG will hope the Argentine's fine form continues as they look to lift their maiden European continental trophy.

They lead Group H, level on points with second-placed Benfica. Juventus and Maccabi Haifa occupy third and fourth places respectively with both on zero points.

The Parisians will next face Olympique Lyon in Ligue 1 on Sunday, September 18. The Argentine superstar might have more dazzling plays in store.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat