"Iniesta x Xavi v2" "The heartbeat" - Spain duo earn rave reviews on Twitter after outstanding displays in 7-0 2022 FIFA World Cup thrashing of Costa Rica 

Football fans lauded midfielders Pedri and Gavi's performances in Spain's emphatic 7-0 win over Costa Rica at the 2022 FIFA World Cup today (November 23).

The duo played an important role in what was an exceptional victory for Luis Enrique's side in Qatar.

Dani Olmo opened the scoring for La Roja in the 11th minute before Marco Asensio doubled their lead 10 minutes later. Ferran Torres then scored a brace (31' and 54') before Gavi scored Spain's fifth goal in the 74th minute.

Carlos Soler and Alvaro Morata added two more goals in the final few minutes to register the biggest victory of the 2022 FIFA World Cup so far.

Gavi and Pedri were particularly sensational today, with the former also scoring a goal.

Pedri, 19, had a passing accuracy of 97% as he played three key passes and won both of his ground duels before being subbed off in the 57th minute.

Meanwhile, Gavi, 18, won seven duels, made one key pass and earned five fouls throughout the 90 minutes. He became the youngest player since Pele in 1958 to score a goal in the FIFA World Cup.

Both Barcelona youngsters put in immense performances and football fans were quick to praise them on Twitter. Here are some of their reactions:

TS🍇🇧🇷 @TrujistaSancho Gavi is such a baller man I don’t know how people don’t see it with him Gavi is such a baller man I don’t know how people don’t see it with him

HLTCO @HLTCO Ooooof. Gavi you filthy little man.



Ooooof. Gavi you filthy little man. https://t.co/ZamLLehmAB

BarcaMessi @BarcaMessi__ . Don't hesitate in calling a teenage duo as the best midfield duo in the world. Age shouldn't fool you. These two are special. The heartbeat of Spain & Barca. Gavi & Pedri Don't hesitate in calling a teenage duo as the best midfield duo in the world. Age shouldn't fool you. These two are special. The heartbeat of Spain & Barca. Gavi & Pedri ❤️. https://t.co/DfbdIwHrFL

Muhammad Butt @muhammadbutt



"it isn't about the size of the dog in the fight, it's about the size of the fight in the dog."



#ESP twitter.com/JamesyMc10/sta… James @JamesyMc10 And now ready for a square go with the biggest lad in their team. Standard Gavi, love it And now ready for a square go with the biggest lad in their team. Standard Gavi, love it Gavi ain't afraid of no one."it isn't about the size of the dog in the fight, it's about the size of the fight in the dog." Gavi ain't afraid of no one."it isn't about the size of the dog in the fight, it's about the size of the fight in the dog."#ESP twitter.com/JamesyMc10/sta…

𝓛𝓮𝓮🍊🇦🇷 @IeeSZN Barcelona are so incredibly blessed man, Pedri, Balde, Gavi, Fati, like wtf Barcelona are so incredibly blessed man, Pedri, Balde, Gavi, Fati, like wtf

Kevin @BraziIianAlves This pedri and gavi monsterclass This pedri and gavi monsterclass https://t.co/B366RETY1c

Squawka @Squawka



96.63% passing accuracy

92 touches

57 minutes played

15 final third entries (most)

7 duels won

3 ball recoveries

3 chances created

2 duels won



The Pedri x Gavi partnership really could be Xavi v Iniesta v2... Pedri's game by numbers vs Costa Rica:96.63% passing accuracy92 touches57 minutes played15 final third entries (most)7 duels won3 ball recoveries3 chances created2 duels wonThe Pedri x Gavi partnership really could be Xavi v Iniesta v2... Pedri's game by numbers vs Costa Rica:96.63% passing accuracy92 touches57 minutes played15 final third entries (most)7 duels won3 ball recoveries3 chances created2 duels wonThe Pedri x Gavi partnership really could be Xavi v Iniesta v2... 😜 https://t.co/iE8e2QC512

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 2 - With Gavi and Pedri both starting, Spain are the first European side to name two teenagers in their starting XI for a World Cup match since Bulgaria against England in 1962 (Jechev and Sokolov). Undaunted. 2 - With Gavi and Pedri both starting, Spain are the first European side to name two teenagers in their starting XI for a World Cup match since Bulgaria against England in 1962 (Jechev and Sokolov). Undaunted. https://t.co/KTcizPHfv3

ESPN @espn Gavi is the youngest goalscorer in a World Cup match since Pelé in the 1958 final Gavi is the youngest goalscorer in a World Cup match since Pelé in the 1958 final 😱 https://t.co/cvICaZvtvU

Gavi has already played 66 senior matches for Barcelona, scoring two goals and providing seven assists. He has played 14 matches for Spain, scoring three goals.

Pedri, meanwhile, has played 93 senior matches for the Blaugrana, scoring 12 goals and providing seven assists. He has also played 14 matches for Spain, providing one assist.

Pedri won the Kopa Trophy, which is awarded to the best U-21 player of the season, for the 2020-21 season. Meanwhile, Gavi won the award for the 2021-22 season.

Spain solidify their position in Group E at 2022 FIFA World Cup

After an incredible victory over Costa Rica, Spain have marked themselves as clear favorites to top Group E at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. They are currently at the top of the group with three points and a goal difference of seven.

Their position was also helped by a big upset for Germany, who lost 2-1 against Japan earlier in the day. The Asian side are second in Group E with three points and a goal difference of one.

Die Mannschaft will face La Roja in their next FIFA World Cup fixture on November 27. They will need to win to avoid getting eliminated from the group stages of the World Cup for two consecutive editions.

