Inigo Martinez reveals he didn’t ‘dare’ to tell Hansi Flick about leaving Barcelona ahead of transfer to join Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr star Inigo Martinez has admitted he was scared to inform Barcelona manager Hansi Flick about his decision to join Cristiano Ronaldo-led side. He claimed that the manager was counting on him this season, but he had to take the call.

Ad

Speaking to COPE, Martinez said that he Flick always backed him at Barcelona, and saw him as a key figure in the squad. He managed to break the news to the manager on their flight back to Spain after a pre-season tour of Asia and said:

“I didn’t even dare to tell him I was leaving. I caught him on the plane, I think. For him, I was a key piece, and when I leave, the puzzle breaks a little. I have a lot of affection for him, and it’s mutual. I still have a relationship with him. He was the first one to take a chance on me when I arrived.”

Ad

Trending

It was not the first time Martinez had talked about his decision to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. He spoke to Onda Vasca earlier this season and said (via The Nassr Zone):

“Such opportunities rarely come up, and it's hard to say no. Flick understood that. It was nice talking to him. It's not that I was earning too little, my salary was significant at Barca. We felt comfortable, the family was happy. It's tough to make such a decision. No one is prepared for this kind of offer. It was an emotional farewell. I was deeply affected.”

Ad

Martinez had a clause in his contract that allowed him to leave Barcelona for free in the summer. His decision to leave helped the club save €14 million in wages and meet La Liga's limit, thus helping register Marcus Rashford.

Inigo Martinez stunned Barcelona players by revealing decision to join Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr

In his interview with Onda Vasca, Martinez admitted that Barcelona players were stunned when he revealed his decision. He added that it was an emotional farewell before he made his way to join Cristiano Ronaldo and the Al-Nassr squad for their pre-season and said (via Barca Universal):

Ad

“It was a very emotional farewell. I kept my composure because I know myself, because I hold on and I get strong, but inside I was affected and I saw them also affected. I have had an exceptional start; they have always supported me. It wasn’t easy at the beginning because of injuries when I arrived, but in the following year I came back with flying colours.”

Inigo Martinez has played nine matches for Al-Nassr since joining from Barcelona. He revealed that he has constant conversations with Cristiano Ronaldo to help each other on the pitch.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More