"Injured getting out of his car", "Terminate Martial's contract" - Manchester United fans react as Anthony Martial misses friendly against Leeds

Manchester United fans are urging the club to sell Anthony Martial as he has failed to be selected for their pre-season clash with Leeds United.

The Red Devils have traveled to Norway for their first pre-season friendly against rivals Leeds tomorrow (June 12). Players that have made the trip include new signing Mason Mount, Lisandro Martinez who has returned from injury, and Jadon Sancho.

Players that were on international duty last month are still being given time off before joining up with the squad. However, Martial wasn't one of those players. The French striker is still recovering from a hamstring injury he picked up against Fulham in the final league game of last season.

This was the story of the 27-year-old's past campaign at Old Trafford as injuries plagued his season. He managed 29 appearances, scoring nine goals and providing three assists but missed 33 games due to injuries.

It has become a regular issue for Martial and Manchester United's patience with the French forward has surprised many. The frontman arrived at the club in 2015 but constant fitness issues have marred his entire spell.

Erik ten Hag is on the lookout for a new striker as he is evidently unable to rely upon Martial. Atalanta frontman Rasmus Hojlund is in United's sights and they have reportedly agreed on personal terms with the Dane.

Martial may be looking over his shoulder as he will have fresh competition in the striker's berth. That's if the French forward can shake off the horrid injury curse but fans have made their feelings clear following his latest setback.

One fan has urged the Red Devils to offload Martial:

"At this point we should just terminate Martial’s contract."

Another fan jokingly claimed he got injured when getting out of his car:

"Martial got injured getting out of his car I guess."

Here's how Manchester United fans reacted to the Frenchman failing to make the squad for the pre-season friendly:

Casemiro explains decision to join Manchester United

Casemiro has become a fan favorite at Old Trafford.

Manchester United lured Casemiro to Old Trafford from then-reigning European champions Real Madrid for £70 million last summer. Many questioned the Brazilian's move as he joined a beleaguered Red Devils side coming off the back of a disastrous 2021-22 campaign.

However, Casemiro has been vital in helping Ten Hag transform United and propel them back into the top four. He has said that the club's stature was behind his transfer, saying (via sportBIBLE):

“Without a doubt it was down to the great stature of Manchester, because it's a massive club with a great history. For sure that was the big attraction for coming here.”

The Old Trafford outfit have been somewhat of a sleeping giant since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013. They have failed to win the Premier League or the Champions League since and have dropped in and out of the top four.

However, Ten Hag seems to be getting it right thus far in his reign in charge of Manchester United. Casemiro has been a difference-maker, bagging seven goals and six assists in 51 games during his debut campaign.

