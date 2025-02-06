"Injuries killed a career that could've been even more incredible" - Jose Mourinho snubs Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and names GOAT

Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho has named Ronaldo Nazario as the greatest player of all time over Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The Portugal manager paid homage to the Brazilian's technical skill, claiming Ronaldo's career was cut short due to injury.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are arguably the two greatest players of this generation, with both superstars vying for the title of the GOAT (Greatest of all time). They have dominated the sport for nearly two decades, winning a combined 13 Ballons d'Or.

Mourinho coached the Portuguese legend during their time at Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013, where they frequently encountered Messi's Barcelona. Despite working closely with the Al-Nassr ace, Mourinho reckons Ronaldo Nazario was a level above.

Trending

When asked who his GOAT was by LiveScore, Mourinho responded (via Daily Mirror):

"Ronaldo, El Fenomeno. Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi have had longer careers, they have remained at the top every day for 15 years. However, if we are talking strictly about talent and skill, nobody surpasses Ronaldo. Injuries killed a career that could have been even more incredible, but the talent that the 19-year-old boy had was something incredible."

Ronaldo Nazario is renowned for being one of the most complete forwards of all time. El Fenomeno was a world-class finisher with both feet, a skillful dribbler, and brilliant technical ability. The Brazilian won two World Cup trophies as well as a LaLiga trophy for Real Madrid.

Despite his natural talent, Ronaldo Nazario suffered from multiple serious knee injuries, which hampered his career down the line. This led to the 48-year-old being unable to have a peak as long as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, leading to his retirement from the sport in 2011 at the age of 34.

"To say that Cristiano isn't complete is a lie" - Cristiano Ronaldo declares himself the GOAT over Lionel Messi and others

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo recently stated he believes he is the greatest of all time over other legends of the game, including Lionel Messi, the late Diego Maradona, and Pele.

The 39-year-old told La Sexta (via GOAL):

“I think I'm the most complete player there has ever been. That's my opinion. It could be a question of taste but I think it's me. I do everything in football. I head well, I take set pieces well, I shoot well with my left foot, I'm fast, I'm strong, I jump."

He added:

“Taste is one thing, saying this, that or that, whether you prefer Messi, Pele or Maradona, I hear it and I respect it but to say that Cristiano isn't complete is a lie. I'm the most complete. I don't see anyone better than me and I tell you that with all my heart.”

To his credit, Ronaldo is currently the top goalscorer of all time, showcasing his longevity. He has garnered 923 goals and 257 assists in 1261 career appearances across all competitions. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has accumulated 850 goals and 379 assists in 1083 career appearances across competitions.

Also read: Why fans weren't impressed by Lionel Messi's teammate during Inter Miami's recent 3-1 win against Sporting San Miguelito

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback