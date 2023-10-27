"Inside he’s seething" - Pundit claims Liverpool star will be furious despite big win over Toulouse

TNT Sports co-commentator Rachel Brown-Finnis believes that Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez will be fuming at himself despite helping the Reds secure a 5-1 win against Toulouse on Thursday, October 26.

Liverpool were at their ruthless best against the French side at Anfield last night. Diogo Jota, Wataru Endo, Darwin Nunez, Ryan Gravenberch and Mohamed Salah scored one goal apiece, while Thijs Dallinga scored a consolation goal for the away side.

Nunez had a good performance all around, brilliantly finishing into the roof of the net in the 34th minute. He was also industrious during his 66 minutes on the pitch, with a pass accuracy of 95% and winning six duels.

Despite getting on the scoresheet, the Uruguay international was also guilty of missing two big chances, with the second being quite astonishing. The 24-year-old went on a brilliant run, dribbling past multiple defenders and rounding the keeper. However, his finish struck the post, but fortunately, Gravenberch took advantage of the rebound to spare Nunez's blushes.

Brown-Finnis said (via Rousing the Kop):

"He [Nunez] will be furious at not adding to his tally. But Gravenberch – who’s been outstanding tonight – has the presence of mind to follow it up, to be in the right place at the tight time."

She added:

“Nunez you felt had seized the moment seized the opportunity, but it’s good composure from Gravenberch. Inside he’s seething, but he’s seen his team put the game out of reach.”

Liverpool are the top of Group E in the Europa League with nine points from three games.

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah breaks Arsenal legend's record after Toulouse win

Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah got on the scoresheet, helping the Reds secure a dominant 5-1 win against Toulouse on Thursday. In doing so, the Egyptian King usurped Arsenal icon Thierry Henry's record set in 2006.

Salah came on as a second-half substitute with barely 20 minutes left on the clock. The 31-year-old scored in the 93rd minute when his strike crashed into the back of the net from the crossbar.

This was Salah's 43rd goal in European competitions for Liverpool - the most scored by any player for an English club. 41 of those strikes have come in the UEFA Champions League, while his recent two have been in the Europa League.

His tally surpassed Henry's record of 42 goals, with 35 coming in the Champions League and seven in the UEFA Cup. Salah has had a strong start to the season, netting nine goals and providing four assists in 12 appearances in total.