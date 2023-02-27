Inside Manchester United’s Carabao Cup win celebrations as Sir Alex Ferguson and Avram Glazer join Wembley party 

Manchester United ended their trophy drought by winning the Carabao Cup on Sunday. The Red Devils defeated Newcastle United 2-0 in the final at Wembley to clinch Erik ten Hag's first trophy at the club.

Following celebrations on the pitch, the dressing room saw the likes of Anthony Martial, Brandon Williams, and Christian Eriksen also make their way after watching the match from the stands.

Sir Alex Ferguson also got involved in the celebrations and was spotted hugging Ten Hag in the tunnel. The Manchester United manager spoke about the legendary Scotsman and said:

"He was there, and he is a happy man tonight. The dinner that shows we are good and it shows he is really involved in this club and really committed. We all can learn a lot from him. What he did for Manchester United is huge, an inspiration for all of us."

Ten Hag was in a good mood following the win, and the manager was seen joking around in the dressing room. He claimed that all staff members were allowed to have champagne, but not the players, as they have the FA Cup clash with West Ham United on Wednesday.

Erik ten Hag happy about leaving Ajax for Manchester United

Erik ten Hag spoke about his decision to leave Ajax last summer and join Manchester United following the Carabao Cup win. The Dutchman expressed his delight and claimed that he was happy to be at Old Trafford.

He said:

"Maybe it was a risk but I just love United. So when I see our shirts, the boundary with the fans, when I see Old Trafford, the legacy like Sir Alex left, so many big players were developed in a United shirt and we want to do the same. This team wants to make its own history and when this opportunity came I thought it was the right club for me, I want to be part of it."

Ten Hag continued:

"It is one cup and it is February but it shows we are in the right direction. It has to be the inspiration to keep going and be happy for 24 hours, but not satisfied because satisfaction leads to laziness and then you don't win trophies."

The Red Devils are still alive in the remaining three competitions. They face Real Betis in the Europa League, West Ham in the FA Cup, and are just eight points behind league leaders Arsenal in the Premier League.

