“Inside there is nothing” - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta makes feelings clear about penalty decision which held Gunners to draw vs Everton

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was left ruing the penalty decision against them in the 1-1 draw against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday, April 5. The Gunners went ahead in the game in the 34th minute, thanks to a Leandro Trossard strike.

However, the Toffees were awarded a penalty early in the second half after Miles Lewis-Skelly was deemed to have fouled Jack Harrison in the box. Referee Darren England immediately pointed to the spot, much to the Arsenal players' dismay.

VAR backed the on-field decision, although replays showed that both players had a hold of each other's shirt. There were also questions raised as to whether the foul had occurred within the box.

Nevertheless, Iliman Ndiaye stepped up and equalized from the spot. The Gunners couldn't find a winner and ended up dropping points on the Merseyside.

Speaking after the game, Arteta suggested that the decision to award the penalty was a mistake.

“We conceded a penalty that, in my opinion, was NOT a penalty, very clear. There is not enough contact & the contact starts outside, inside there is nothing,” said Arteta (via AFC stuff on X).

The draw will be a huge blow to Arsenal's title ambitions this season. Liverpool could now go 14 points clear at the top of the Premier League table if they win their game against Fulham on Sunday, April 6.

Are Arsenal eyeing a Nigerian striker this summer?

Victor Osimhen

Arsenal have set their sights on Victor Osimhen, according to Football 365. However, a report from Football Transfers has suggested that the Nigerian is keen to join Chelsea this summer.

The Blues were a step away from signing the 26-year-old at the start of this season, before the move broke down at the final hurdle. Osimhen ended up moving to Galatasaray on loan from Napoli, but is expected to leave the Serie A side permanently this summer.

The Gunners are keeping a close eye on the situation as they look to address their striker conundrum. The north London side are looking for an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus, who has failed to convince so far.

Arsenal have reportedly set their sights on Osimhen as a possible option for the job and are among multiple clubs eyeing him ahead of the summer. However, it is now believed that the Nigerian has his heart set on joining Chelsea, having missed out on the move last year. The Blues are also ready to take the player to Stamford Bridge this summer.

