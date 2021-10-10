"Inside the pitch, there is no friendship that is worth" - Luis Suarez on facing Lionel Messi in Argentina-Uruguay clash

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez formed a great bond during their time at Barcelona. The pair had an excellent understanding not only on the pitch but off the pitch as well.

Ahead of Uruguay's crucial FIFA World Cup qualifier against Argentina, Luis Suarez spoke about the prospect of facing his old friend Lionel Messi. Speaking to the press, the Atletico Madrid star said:

“Obviously, meeting with teammates like Leo [Messi] and Neymar is nice and it is special, but inside the pitch, there is no friendship that is worth.”

Notícias @Notcias18013662 Lionel Messi and Neymar JR celebrating after Suarez scored in the 2015 Champions League Final.What a picture Lionel Messi and Neymar JR celebrating after Suarez scored in the 2015 Champions League Final.What a picture https://t.co/9pVl8g9C8c

Argentina are in second position (19 points) having won 5 and drawn 4 of their World Cup qualifying matches so far. Uruguay are in 4th position with 16 points from 10 games and will be counting on Luis Suarez to secure them a berth in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi will both play crucial roles for Uruguay and Argentina respectively

Uruguay v Colombia - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier

Argentina, like always, will look towards Lionel Messi while Uruguay will be heavily reliant on Luis Suarez to provide a moment of magic. Lionel Scaloni's Argentina side are unbeaten in the World Cup qualifiers so far and it will take something special from the veteran striker to gain all 3 points for Uruguay.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Copa America champion Lionel Messi with the Argentina national team. Copa America champion Lionel Messi with the Argentina national team. https://t.co/QaHY8JUyZa

The last time the 2 sides met was at Copa America 2021. Argentina secured a narrow 1-0 victory back then thanks to a goal from Guido Rodiguez. This time around Luis Suarez and Co will be determined to perform better against Lionel Messi's Argentina.

Lionel Messi favorite to win Ballon d'Or 2021; Luis Suarez also included in 30-man shorlist

Brazil v Argentina: Final - Copa America Brazil 2021

France Football announced their 30-man shortlist for the prestigious Ballon d'Or award on Friday night. Both Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez were included in the shortlist.

Luis Suarez played a crucial role in Atletico Madrid's La Liga triumph last season and had a brilliant 2020/21 season. Lionel Messi, on the other hand, is the favorite to win his 7th Ballon d'Or award as he inspired Argentina to the Copa America 2021 trophy.

The Argentina superstar had a brilliant tournament, winning the player of the tournament award and finishing as the top scorer. Messi's biggest competition will be from Lewandowski and Jorginho.

Also Read

Robert Lewandowski has been in stunning goalscoring form in 2021, while Jorginho has won both the UEFA Champions League and Euro 2020 tournaments.

The Ballon d'Or award winner will be announced on November 29th.

Edited by Ashwin