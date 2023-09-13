"Inspired by Nigeria Super Eagles" "Too clean" - Chelsea fans react as club officially announce 'phenomenal' third kit for 2023-24 season

Fans online have reacted to Chelsea releasing their third kit for the 2023-24 season after four games. The Blues went with a jersey style that pays tribute to their history as a professional club.

Designed by sportswear giants Nike, Chelsea's new kit has been described as a hybrid between two kits from the last century. First, the Eton Blue color, which was used in the first-ever shirt worn between 1905 and 1907 has been brought back. The shirt also pays tribute to the 1986-87 season jersey in its design.

The new kit is prominently mint foam-colored, with the color appearing on the shirts, shorts, and socks. The kit has been released without a front-of-shirt sponsor, as the club is yet to finalize an agreement for one. The kit has a simple, yet classy design which has immediately been embraced by its fans.

The Blues' fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to air their mostly positive opinions on the new kit following its launch. A number of fans shared excited comments on the new kit as it was launched, labeling it a beauty to behold, one fan wrote:

"Too clean"

A section of fans were bothered by the fact that the club does not have a shirt sponsor yet, and the kit was launched without one.

Some Chelsea fans compared the kit to the ones worn by Nigeria's national football team, the Super Eagles. Both teams are kitted by the same company Nike, hence the comparison.

"Inspired by Nigeria Super Eagles"

How is Chelsea's 2023-24 season unfolding?

The Blues are in 12th place in the Premier League and have picked up only four points from their opening four games. They have won just one of their four games, losing two and drawing one.

Adding this to their form from last season makes for a worrying trend with the club. This does not tell the whole story of Chelsea's performances this season, however.

Statistics and underlying numbers have shown that the Blues are one of the league's best teams this season. They have had the highest possession and the most number of shots in the Premier League this season. The biggest problem facing the side is a lack of cutting-edge in attack, mostly caused by the injury to Christopher Nkunku.

The Frenchman is expected to be out for an extended period after getting injured during pre-season.

Chelsea, meanwhile, lost their last league match before the international break at home to Nottingham Forest and will be keen to bounce back. They will face Bournemouth away on September 17 looking for an immediate response.

Chelsea will sport their new third kit for the match at the Vitality Stadium and will hope for a winning debut for the kit.